4 people killed, 2 police officers injured in accident in Western Cape

Four adults were killed in a crash involving a police vehicle in Hermanus, Western Cape, on Saturday morning.

According to police, the accident happened at about 03:20 on the corner of the R43 and R320 roads.

Two males and two females succumbed to their injuries, and two police officers were injured.

A case of culpable homicide is being investigated, said police spokesperson Wesley Twigg.

Twigg said reports indicated that Hermanus police were called to the scene and found the injured people.

Four people were declared dead at the scene.

The injured police members and another injured passenger were taken to hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Crime Stop number.

