36m ago

add bookmark

4 Port Alfred teens save 11-year-old boy from drowning

Nicole McCain
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Four teens saved a boy from drowning in Port Alfred.
Four teens saved a boy from drowning in Port Alfred.
NSRI

Four Port Alfred teenagers have saved a local child from drowning. The 11-year-old boy was swept out to sea in rip currents at Kelly's Beach on Saturday.

The teenagers - Jessica Harty, 15, Kendra Shuman, 14, Jadelyn Shuman, 15, and Jack Botha, 16 - were on the beach when they witnessed the boy being swept out to sea, said National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Port Alfred duty coxswain Kerryn van der Walt.

The NSRI crew responded to the report of a drowning, to find the teenagers had already intervened.

"They went to the child's assistance, swimming through the surf to reach the child, and they managed to bring the child safely to shore," said Van der Walt.

The child was treated on the scene by NSRI medics for non-fatal drowning symptoms and he was handed into the care of paramedics. He was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

"[The NSRI commends] the four local teenagers... who went to the child's aid, bringing him safely to shore," said Van der Walt.

Related Links
Meet SA's only female NSRI station commander, and she has a message for girls
FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand
RIP-off: Port Alfred woman allegedly defrauds family of deceased out of funeral policy money
Read more on:
nsriport elizabthrescue
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Blending families: When is the right time to introduce your new love interest to the kids?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Straight away, why wait?
21% - 369 votes
Only once I'm sure they're a keeper
70% - 1257 votes
Not until we're engaged, or move in together
10% - 174 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.14
(-0.09)
ZAR/GBP
22.45
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
20.23
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
12.28
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.62)
Gold
1940.34
(+0.03)
Silver
26.75
(+0.09)
Platinum
920.02
(+0.23)
Brent Crude
44.57
(-1.21)
Palladium
2171.18
(+0.62)
All Share
55949.92
(+0.58)
Top 40
51669.18
(+0.56)
Financial 15
10224.12
(+2.67)
Industrial 25
74311.87
(+1.16)
Resource 10
56380.72
(-1.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20232.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo