4 Port Alfred teens save 11-year-old boy from drowning

Four Port Alfred teenagers have saved a local child from drowning. The 11-year-old boy was swept out to sea in rip currents at Kelly's Beach on Saturday.

The teenagers - Jessica Harty, 15, Kendra Shuman, 14, Jadelyn Shuman, 15, and Jack Botha, 16 - were on the beach when they witnessed the boy being swept out to sea, said National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Port Alfred duty coxswain Kerryn van der Walt.

The NSRI crew responded to the report of a drowning, to find the teenagers had already intervened.

"They went to the child's assistance, swimming through the surf to reach the child, and they managed to bring the child safely to shore," said Van der Walt.

The child was treated on the scene by NSRI medics for non-fatal drowning symptoms and he was handed into the care of paramedics. He was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

"[The NSRI commends] the four local teenagers... who went to the child's aid, bringing him safely to shore," said Van der Walt.