4 suspected gang members arrested in connection with violent business robberies in Joburg

Gauteng police have made a breakthrough with the arrest of four suspected gang members who are believed to be responsible for a series of violent business robberies in the province.

On Saturday, police officers arrested the four people, aged 31 to 44, in an integrated operation in Hillbrow, Johannesburg.

It is alleged that the four people were on their way to commit a business robbery at a local chain store, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said.

"Information was operationalised, and members from different units of SAPS and other law enforcement agencies kept close observation until they spotted two cars that matched the description given," Masondo added.

After searching the vehicles, officers found pistols and live rounds of ammunition.

"They were found in possession of three unlicensed firearms, ammunition and suspected stolen vehicles," Masondo said.

"All suspects were arrested for conspiracy to commit business robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition."

The arrests were among more than 1 900 made in the province over the weekend.





