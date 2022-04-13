1h ago

add bookmark

4 suspected 'illegal miners' found dead on side of Benoni road

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Four bodies were discovered on the side of the road in Benoni, according to police.
Four bodies were discovered on the side of the road in Benoni, according to police.
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

Four bodies were found on the side of a Benoni road on Tuesday, wrapped in blankets and plastic.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said:

The bodies are not identified yet, but are suspected to be that of illegal miners.

He said police received an anonymous tip-off about the bodies.

READ | Case against 87 suspected 'zama zamas' in deadly Orkney shootout transferred to regional court

An inquest docket has been opened for investigation and a post-mortem will be conducted to confirm the cause of death, Masondo added.

This is not the first time police have recovered bodies in that road.

In 2017, police were called out to Snake Road after six bodies were dumped next to a railway line, News24 previously reported.

At the time, police also suspected that the bodies belonged to illegal miners. Each person had been shot in the upper body.

The number of bodies increased to 14 in the days after the first discovery, according to IOL reports, after another eight bodies were found two days later.

Police suspected the murders were the result of clashes between rival gangs involved in illegal mining.



We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrimeillegal mining
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 6434 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2726 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.48
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
18.84
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
15.68
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.75
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.11
+0.8%
Gold
1,977.48
+0.6%
Silver
25.68
+1.2%
Palladium
2,398.25
+2.8%
Platinum
987.75
+1.8%
Brent Crude
104.64
+5.9%
Top 40
66,167
-0.9%
All Share
73,118
-0.9%
Resource 10
82,140
+0.7%
Industrial 25
77,729
-1.6%
Financial 15
16,575
-2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

12 Apr

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin...

12 Apr

She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin now has a PHD
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to raise R100 000 for SPCA
We chat to teen Peter Calcott, who hiked the Waterberg barefoot

09 Apr

We chat to teen Peter Calcott, who hiked the Waterberg barefoot
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo