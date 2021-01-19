4 Walter Sisulu University students guilty of final year med student Lwando Mantshontsho's murder

Four of five Walter Sisulu University students charged with the murder of final-year medical student Lwando Mantshontsho in 2017, have been found guilty of the crime.

The fifth accused, Sandile Khango, was convicted on a count of malicious damage to property, said the NPA.

Mantshontsho, 23, was stabbed to death inside the Atlanta residence of WSU's Nelson Mandela Drive Campus after a social event turned violent.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Siphesihle Mafungwa, 24, Yamkela Mxokozeli, 26, Philani Danca, 26, and Lwakhe Matakane, 23, were found guilty by Mthatha High Court Judge Buyiswa Majiki on 13 January.

Two other students who were injured in the incident were rushed to hospital.

Tyali said the four were found guilty on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, a count of house breaking and malicious damage to property.

They had all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The accused are expected to be sentenced on 19 February.