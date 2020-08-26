23m ago

4 women, 2 children killed in Gauteng this week alone

Jeanette Chabalala
Picture: iStock/ MattGush
  • Gauteng police say four women and two children have been killed in the last two days.
  • A man hung himself after he allegedly killed his girlfriend, her mom and injured her sister.
  • Meanwhile, the police are looking for information following the gruesome discovery of the bodies of a 58-year-old woman and her two grandsons in Soweto.

Four women and two children have been killed in domestic violence-related incidents in the space of two days, Gauteng police said this week.

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend at her home in Nguni Section in Vosloorus, provincial police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said.

The women's mother was also killed, while her sister was wounded and rushed to hospital.

"It is alleged that the suspect arrived at the house and, without saying a word, drew a firearm and fired shots at the victims. A case of double murder and attempted murder has been opened," Peters added.

However, the 27-year-old suspect, who was sought by the police, subsequently hung himself in a warehouse in Somalia Park, Dawn Park.

Peters said the firearm suspected to have been used during the commission of the crime was recovered near his body.

The identity of the suspect was confirmed by his relatives, she added.  

In a separate incident, Peters said, a suspect was due to appear in the Tembisa Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder. He had handed himself over to the police at Rabie Ridge.

READ: Gender-based violence is a societal problem, says Bheki Cele

"A neighbour on Monday morning was disturbed by the crying of an unattended baby from a neighbouring room in Umthambeka Section in Tembisa.

"The neighbour and a community patroller summoned police to the scene after finding the body of a woman on the floor in the room, with a crying baby sitting on a bloodstained bed."

Peters said preliminary evidence showed the suspect had allegedly fatally stabbed the woman after a quarrel which turned violent.  

In another case, the police responded to a report of the rape and murder of a 20-year-old woman in the Dali Mpofu informal settlement.

A group of residents took the alleged suspect to the scene, she added.  

"It is reported that the group, which was growing in numbers, refused to hand the suspect over to the police for detention, and instead attacked the officers, damaging a state vehicle.

"The suspect was also attacked and was certified dead at the scene. The violent incident of mob justice saw four children injured and rushed to hospital for urgent medical attention."

Peters said the police were appealing for information following the discovery of the bodies of a 58-year-old woman and two boys, now confirmed as her grandsons aged nine and 14, in a house in Protea Glen, Extension 24, in the early hours of Monday.

Meanwhile, police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela said police officers remained committed when investigating cases of gender-based violence, femicide and crimes against children and vulnerable persons.

"We also need to make our voice heard as the police, calling for greater tolerance and restraint by men in general.

"The levels of violence against women and children has reached alarming heights especially considering that Gauteng also registered high volumes of murders in the crime statistics of the previous financial year. These are not just numbers. They were mothers, sisters, daughters, and meant a lot to their loved ones. Let us work together to protect them," Mawela added.

Read more on:
johannesburgcrimegender based violence
