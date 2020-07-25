1h ago

add bookmark

4-year-old dies in Cape Town fire

Nicole McCain
Gallo Images
  • A four-year-old boy died in a fire at a Cape Town home.
  • Two women were injured in the fire, which engulfed a house in Portlands.
  • The scene has been handed over to the police for investigation.

A four-year-old boy died in a fire at a home in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, on Friday night.

Two women – the child's mother and a relative – sustained injuries, said City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

"The City's Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at about 19:40 to a dwelling alight in Sicily Street, Portlands," Carelse said.

READ | Cape Town boy dies in early morning fire

"En route to the incident it became apparent that the entire dwelling was engulfed in flames and upon arrival it was reported that one person was still unaccounted for."

Firefighters started battling the blaze while searching for the child. The child's body was found in the lounge area of the house.

"The fire was extinguished just after 20:30 and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service," Carelse said.

Related Links
City official in dock for rape of girl, 13, in Cape Town
Gunmen open fire at Cape Town taxi rank, man killed
Fire damages part of children's home in Cape Town
Read more on:
cape townfires
Lottery
1 person bags R361k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
45% - 6283 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 4042 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 3622 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

13m ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.65
(-0.11)
ZAR/GBP
21.28
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.39
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.85)
Gold
1900.60
(+0.05)
Silver
22.74
(+0.11)
Platinum
913.50
(+0.47)
Brent Crude
43.63
(+0.25)
Palladium
2199.00
(+0.57)
All Share
55645.65
(-0.76)
Top 40
51259.48
(-0.82)
Financial 15
10291.32
(-0.89)
Industrial 25
73920.65
(-1.80)
Resource 10
55493.56
(+0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly...

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

23 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo