4-year-old dies in Cape Town fire

A four-year-old boy died in a fire at a Cape Town home.

Two women were injured in the fire, which engulfed a house in Portlands.

The scene has been handed over to the police for investigation.

A four-year-old boy died in a fire at a home in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, on Friday night.



Two women – the child's mother and a relative – sustained injuries, said City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

"The City's Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at about 19:40 to a dwelling alight in Sicily Street, Portlands," Carelse said.

"En route to the incident it became apparent that the entire dwelling was engulfed in flames and upon arrival it was reported that one person was still unaccounted for."

Firefighters started battling the blaze while searching for the child. The child's body was found in the lounge area of the house.

"The fire was extinguished just after 20:30 and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service," Carelse said.