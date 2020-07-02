23m ago

add bookmark

40 SANDF soldiers deployed to Limpopo test positive for Covid-19

Alex Mitchley
An SANDF member patrolling the streets of Cape Town during the lockdown.
An SANDF member patrolling the streets of Cape Town during the lockdown.
Roger Sedrus/Gallo Images via Getty Images
  • The battalion from Cape Town was deployed to Limpopo.
  • 40 soldiers tested positive for Covid-19 once in Limpopo.
  • The affected soldiers are in quarantine.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that 40 soldiers deployed to Limpopo tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a statement by the SANDF, the battalion identified to be deployed to Limpopo is an infantry battalion from Cape Town. 

"As always the SANDF ensured that all the necessary precautions were in place and the battalion was under a 14-day quarantine period at their home unit in Cape Town before being transported to Lephalale to augment another battalion in the SANDF's safeguarding role on the border between South Africa and Zimbabwe," SANDF Joint Operations Division spokesperson Captain Jaco Theunissen said.

READ | Covid-19: Another hard lockdown is possible, warns Mkhize

After the battalion arrived in Lephalale on 13 June, they were immediately placed under the 14-day quarantine period at the South African Military Health Services Training Centre in Lephalale.

"As is the norm during Mission Readiness Training, none of these members were allowed outside the base.

"After some members had been screened it became clear that a number of them needed to be tested. It was established that certain members tested positive for Covid-19.

Tested

"A decision was then taken for the entire battalion to be tested. Those found positive were isolated in a facility inside the base that has been specifically established and prepared for this purpose," Theunissen added.

READ | Grades R, 6 and 11 to return to school on Monday

Theunissen said soldiers are at the coalface in the fight against Covid-19 in assisting other government departments in various different roles.

Soldiers from different units have been deployed all over South Africa and the composition of its members is not from one region. 

"The SANDF will not act irresponsibly in making decisions on which elements needed to be deployed when and where.

"The SANDF would like to urge all South Africans to heed the call of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa, not to discriminate against persons that tested positive for Covid-19."

Related Links
Covid-19: 'Overwhelmed' Eastern Cape asks for SANDF medical team's help
The law says police are allowed to use deadly force to defend and protect - Cele
38 soldiers at SANDF camp in Limpopo test positive for Covid-19
Read more on:
polokwanecoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
South Africa has over 150 000 Covid-19 cases. Do you know someone who has been infected?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I do
26% - 2231 votes
Yes, more than one person
24% - 2043 votes
No I don't
50% - 4197 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.97
(+0.37)
ZAR/GBP
21.16
(+0.38)
ZAR/EUR
19.07
(+0.54)
ZAR/AUD
11.74
(+0.31)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.58)
Gold
1777.36
(+0.56)
Silver
18.04
(+0.38)
Platinum
808.01
(-1.22)
Brent Crude
42.09
(+1.84)
Palladium
1903.00
(+0.34)
All Share
54617.19
(+1.54)
Top 40
50309.77
(+1.49)
Financial 15
10214.89
(+2.12)
Industrial 25
76156.33
(+1.23)
Resource 10
50768.18
(+1.58)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

9h ago

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous matric dance changed to feeding hungry mouths

01 Jul

FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous matric dance changed to feeding hungry mouths
WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community

30 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo