5 arrested for firing shots at funeral of Soweto TikTok star Hector 'DJ Vintos' Buthelezi

Five people were arrested after they discharged firearms at the funeral of Hector Buthelezi, also known as DJ Vintos, at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The Soweto TikTok star died in a hail of bullets in Orlando East last week.

Police said at the time that Buthelezi was shot by unknown suspects driving a BMW X3.

Buthelezi's bullet-riddled body was found next to his blue Volkswagen Golf 7R.

A sad Day for Soweto and the world of entertainment industry. A loving guy who loved life, he would never judge you. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family and his friends. Hector Vintos Ginimbi Dan Valaza Buthelezi.

During his funeral on Sunday, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said they were called to the cemetery following a shooting complaint.

JMPD said three unlicensed firearms were recovered at the scene.

3x suspects arrested by #JMPD #RegionB Operations officers yesterday at Westpark Cemetery for possession of 3x unlicensed firearms. This after officers had attended a shooting complaint at the funeral of the late Hector Vintos Buthelezi. Suspects detained at Sophiatown SAPS.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, said five suspects were arrested.

The suspects were charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and discharging of firearm in a public place.

According to a police report seen by News24, one of the suspects is a 29-year-old Amapiano deejay.

They are expected to appear at the Brixton Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Buthelezi was the owner of Soweto-based lifestyle butchery, popularly known as Banana Land in Jabulani.

The establishment was known for a weekly event called Recovery Tuesdays, which saw big names such as actor and DJ Thuli P, DBN Gogo, Mr JazziQ and Stokie attending.





Roundabout this time last week. Got the shock of my life… ???????? #RIPVintos pic.twitter.com/ArReBACmU0 — ??Khorus?? (@ZiuQSouL) March 22, 2022

Please retweet my pinned tweet. I will do the same.. #RIPVintos pic.twitter.com/QNA1Cpdpgz — Mkhulu Khanyis'Amanzi Lwandle (@DidahMotaung) March 17, 2022

You were the advocate for living life to the fullest. Gone too soon Mfarisi ?? #RIPVintos pic.twitter.com/wcv8yRWfkc — IamKgosietsile? (@Kgosi_Mosidi) March 15, 2022

