5 arrested for firing shots at funeral of Soweto TikTok star Hector 'DJ Vintos' Buthelezi

Iavan Pijoos
Gauteng police said that Hector Ginimbi was shot by unknown suspects driving a BMW X3 vehicle.
Five people were arrested after they discharged firearms at the funeral of Hector Buthelezi, also known as DJ Vintos, at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The Soweto TikTok star died in a hail of bullets in Orlando East last week.  

Police said at the time that Buthelezi was shot by unknown suspects driving a BMW X3.

Buthelezi's bullet-riddled body was found next to his blue Volkswagen Golf 7R.

During his funeral on Sunday, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said they were called to the cemetery following a shooting complaint.

JMPD said three unlicensed firearms were recovered at the scene.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, said five suspects were arrested.

The suspects were charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and discharging of firearm in a public place.

According to a police report seen by News24, one of the suspects is a 29-year-old Amapiano deejay.

They are expected to appear at the Brixton Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Buthelezi was the owner of Soweto-based lifestyle butchery, popularly known as Banana Land in Jabulani.

The establishment was known for a weekly event called Recovery Tuesdays, which saw big names such as actor and DJ Thuli P, DBN Gogo, Mr JazziQ and Stokie attending.


