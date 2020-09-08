1h ago

5 arrested for malicious damage to property after alleged attack on Clicks store in Alberton

Sesona Ngqakamba
EFF members at Sandton City Mall during the national shutdown of all Clicks outlets.
EFF members at Sandton City Mall during the national shutdown of all Clicks outlets.
Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
  • Five people were arrested after reports of protesters in EFF regalia targeting a Clicks store in Alberton.
  • Protesters smashed the store and set part of it alight on Monday. 
  • The police are also probing another case of malicious damage to property at a Clicks in Bryanston. 

Five people have been arrested for malicious damage to property following an attack at a Clicks store at the Lemon Tree Shopping Centre in Alberton, Johannesburg, on Monday.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters on Tuesday, staff had been warned of a planned protest and a group of people clad in EFF regalia were going to target the store.

News24 previously reported protesters had descended on the store at around 09:15 on Monday, and were seen to set parts of the store on fire. The incident happened on day one of protests by the EFF against the health and beauty retail store following an advertisement that depicted black women's hair as "dry" and "damaged" while that of white's as "normal".

The EFF denied it was involved in any acts of violence and intimidation.

READ |Clicks hair advert: senior exec resigns, TRESemmé to be removed from shelves, employees suspended

Peters said reports indicated employees at the Clicks store in Alberton had locked themselves inside the storeroom after receiving warning of the protests and the store was a target. 

"On arrival of the latter group at the store and finding the doors locked, the suspects allegedly smashed and broke down the windows and the door, forcing entry into the store where they caused further damage, including a fire that was swiftly contained. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed," she added. 

ALSO READ | EFF's Shivambu: Clicks must lose profits after racist ad

The court appearance date for the suspects, aged 21 to 40, had not yet been set, said Peters.

She added the police were investigating another case of malicious damage to property after a group also stormed a Clicks store in Bryanston - kicking down shelves and destroying property. 

Peter said cops continued to be on high alert.  

