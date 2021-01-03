1h ago

5 arrested, two guns confiscated in Cape Town in past week

Nicole McCain
Five suspects have been arrested and two firearms recovered, during two incidents in Cape Town in the last week.
On Saturday, City of Cape Town law enforcement officers responded to the robbery of a taxi in Hanover Park Avenue.

"Officers approached the taxi and noticed one of the five occupants throwing a sling bag out if the window. An inspection of the bag revealed a firearm licenced to a person in Delft," said law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason.

Five suspects were arrested.

In a separate incident in Hanover Park on Thursday, officers were on patrol when they heard around 20 shots being fired.

"On arrival in Blomvlei Road, they saw an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds," Dyason said.

"The suspects involved in the shooting drove past the scene and members of the community pointed them out to the officers. A car chase ensued with more officers joining the chase.

"The vehicle stopped behind Pelikaan Court, and the suspects jumped out. They were stopped by the officers and a firearm was recovered from the vehicle with 55 live rounds."

No arrests were made due to insufficient evidence, Dyason added.

