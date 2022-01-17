50m ago

add bookmark

5 Bangladeshi nationals rescued after being trafficked, held hostage for 17 days

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Four people have been arrested in connection with the human trafficking and kidnapping of five Bangladeshi nationals.
Four people have been arrested in connection with the human trafficking and kidnapping of five Bangladeshi nationals.
Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais
  • Five Bangladeshi nationals have been rescued from a house in Delmas.
  • They were smuggled into the country and kept locked up for 17 days.
  • Four people have been arrested for kidnapping and human trafficking.

Four people have been arrested in Mpumalanga in connection with the human trafficking and kidnapping of five Bangladeshi nationals.

The kidnapped victims had been kept locked up for 17 days.

Four people were arrested at a house in Delmas in Mpumalanga on Sunday evening.

"Members of the South African Police Service's Gauteng Organised Crime Unit, together with National Crime Intelligence, Johannesburg Flying Squad, JMPD (Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department) K9 unit, as well as private security, in response to intelligence on the kidnapping, raided a house along John Vorster Street and rescued the victims," said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

The victims, aged 20 to 37, were allegedly smuggled into the country via Mozambique and locked in a house for 17 days, said Netshiunda.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects demanded a ransom from the families of the victims," said Netshiunda.

READ | Mpumalanga cops rescue kidnapped Pakistani national, alleged trafficker still at large

During the raid, police also recovered three homemade firearms.

The suspects, aged 36 to 59, will appear in the Delmas Magistrate's Court soon on charges of kidnapping, human trafficking and unlawful possession of firearms.

This is the second rescue of kidnapped foreign nationals in the province within the week.

On Thursday, Mpumalanga police rescued a kidnapped Pakistani national from a house near Valencia. A second Pakistani national had reportedly been released after his family had paid a ransom.

The victims were trafficked to South Africa via Malawi and Mozambique, before being held hostage.

The suspected kidnapper evaded arrest, but another person – believed to have been the one communicating with the victims' families – was arrested.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
WATCH | Four suspects arrested after kidnapping Cape Town shopkeeper
Moti family has right to withdraw kidnapping case, but investigation continues - police
Case against 3 men accused of kidnapping little girl outside Mayfair school postponed
Read more on:
sapsdelmasmpumalangacrime
Lottery
Super Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.39
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.07
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.58
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.12
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,820.80
+0.2%
Silver
23.04
+0.3%
Palladium
1,891.50
+0.4%
Platinum
973.21
-0.1%
Brent Crude
86.06
+1.9%
Top 40
68,704
+0.4%
All Share
75,407
+0.3%
Resource 10
74,374
-0.1%
Industrial 25
95,431
+1.2%
Financial 15
15,452
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

6h ago

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo