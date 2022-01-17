5 Bangladeshi nationals rescued after being trafficked, held hostage for 17 days

Five Bangladeshi nationals have been rescued from a house in Delmas.

Four people have been arrested in Mpumalanga in connection with the human trafficking and kidnapping of five Bangladeshi nationals.

The kidnapped victims had been kept locked up for 17 days.

Four people were arrested at a house in Delmas in Mpumalanga on Sunday evening.

"Members of the South African Police Service's Gauteng Organised Crime Unit, together with National Crime Intelligence, Johannesburg Flying Squad, JMPD (Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department) K9 unit, as well as private security, in response to intelligence on the kidnapping, raided a house along John Vorster Street and rescued the victims," said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

The victims, aged 20 to 37, were allegedly smuggled into the country via Mozambique and locked in a house for 17 days, said Netshiunda.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects demanded a ransom from the families of the victims," said Netshiunda.

During the raid, police also recovered three homemade firearms.

The suspects, aged 36 to 59, will appear in the Delmas Magistrate's Court soon on charges of kidnapping, human trafficking and unlawful possession of firearms.

This is the second rescue of kidnapped foreign nationals in the province within the week.

On Thursday, Mpumalanga police rescued a kidnapped Pakistani national from a house near Valencia. A second Pakistani national had reportedly been released after his family had paid a ransom.

The victims were trafficked to South Africa via Malawi and Mozambique, before being held hostage.

The suspected kidnapper evaded arrest, but another person – believed to have been the one communicating with the victims' families – was arrested.

