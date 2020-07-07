1h ago

5 cases of Covid-19 reported at traffic stations in North West

Azarrah Karrim
Rehman Asad/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • Various traffic stations across North West have reported a total of five Covid-19 cases.
  • Three cases have been recorded in Dr Kenneth Kaunda, one in Dr Ruth Segomotsi, and one in Bojanala.
  • MEC Sello Lehari noted these developments with regret, assuring colleagues that they will return to a safe work environment.

Five cases of Covid-19 have been reported at various traffic stations in the North West, according to Department of Community Safety and Transport Management spokesperson, Alpheus Koonyaditse.

The three stations are in Dr Kenneth Kaunda, one in Dr Ruth Segomotsi, and one in Bojanala, Koonyaditse said in a statement on Tuesday.

North West Premier Job Mokgoro tests positive for Covid-19

"The department has taken all precautionary measures as prescribed; closing the affected traffic stations, conducting decontamination processes on all of them, [while] offering psychosocial support to staff was done.

"This psychosocial support process was completed, and officials were advised to self-isolate," he added.

MEC Sello Lehari said: "...all testing stations for learners and driving licenses are operational throughout the province, albeit for less applicants than usual, in line with lockdown alert Level 3 regulations," Koonyaditse said.

5 things you need to know about MEC Kegakilwe who died after short Covid-19 battle


