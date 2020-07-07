5 cases of Covid-19 reported at traffic stations in North West

Various traffic stations across North West have reported a total of five Covid-19 cases.

Three cases have been recorded in Dr Kenneth Kaunda, one in Dr Ruth Segomotsi, and one in Bojanala.

MEC Sello Lehari noted these developments with regret, assuring colleagues that they will return to a safe work environment.

The three stations are in Dr Kenneth Kaunda, one in Dr Ruth Segomotsi, and one in Bojanala, Koonyaditse said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The department has taken all precautionary measures as prescribed; closing the affected traffic stations, conducting decontamination processes on all of them, [while] offering psychosocial support to staff was done.

"This psychosocial support process was completed, and officials were advised to self-isolate," he added.

MEC Sello Lehari said: "...all testing stations for learners and driving licenses are operational throughout the province, albeit for less applicants than usual, in line with lockdown alert Level 3 regulations," Koonyaditse said.

