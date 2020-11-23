1h ago

add bookmark

5 charged with murder of Zulu Prince Lethukuthula involved in theft syndicate, court hears

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gospel artist Dumi Mkokstad singing during Prince Lethukuthula Zulu's funeral held at KwaKhethomthandayo royal palace at Nongoma north of KZN.
Gospel artist Dumi Mkokstad singing during Prince Lethukuthula Zulu's funeral held at KwaKhethomthandayo royal palace at Nongoma north of KZN.
Photo by Jabulani Langa
  • The four women and one man charged with the murder of Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, the first-born son of King Goodwill Zwelithini appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.
  • According to the State they are part of a syndicate that drugs and steals from people.
  • It is believed the prince and his business partner were drugged before cash and other valuables were stolen from his house.

The five people who have been charged with the murder of Zulu Prince Lethukuthula have been accused of running a syndicate that drugs and robs people. 

Tshegofatso Moremane, 30, Margaret Koaile, 43, Portia Mnola,29, Gontse Tlhoele,30, and Dakalo Mbedzi, 32, appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday where they face charges of murder and theft. 

Zulu, the eldest son of King Goodwill Zwelithini, was found dead by security guards at his Johannesburg home at Graceland residential complex on 6 November.

A private funeral was held at Khethomthandayo Royal Palace on 15 November. The king was not present, in line with tradition, but watched on live stream.

Prosecutor Yusuf Baba told that court that the State intended to connect them to other cases in Benoni and Pretoria which date back to as early as 2017. 

"The accused are in [a] syndicate involved with drugging people and stealing their money. As a consequence of the actions by the accused, drugging the victim led to his death," said Baba.

Baba said that they were not charged with premeditated murder, and that the State intended to oppose bail.

The matter will be back in court 30 November.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
5 people arrested for the alleged murder of Prince Lethukuthula Zulu
Private funeral to be held for King Goodwill Zwelithini’s eldest son Prince Lethukuthula Zulu
Alleged extremism syndicate members in court for businessman's kidnapping
Read more on:
lethukuthula zulucourtscrime
Lottery
1 person wins the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 827 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
14% - 1576 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 8519 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.30
(+0.81)
ZAR/GBP
20.45
(+0.30)
ZAR/EUR
18.21
(+0.48)
ZAR/AUD
11.22
(+0.57)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.71)
Gold
1868.49
(-0.16)
Silver
24.02
(-0.58)
Platinum
939.00
(-0.32)
Brent Crude
45.18
(0.00)
Palladium
2316.01
(+0.26)
All Share
57111.06
(+0.88)
Top 40
52431.58
(+0.99)
Financial 15
11349.98
(+0.73)
Industrial 25
79881.71
(+1.44)
Resource 10
51594.52
(+0.30)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo