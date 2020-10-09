1h ago

WATCH | 5 cops, 2 guards shot in botched cash van robbery in Rustenburg

Riaan Grobler
  • Five police officers and two security guards were shot following a botched cash-in-transit robbery in Rustenburg.
  • One of the robbers was shot and killed.
  • Police say they are still looking for the others.

Five members of the Rustenburg Flying Squad and K9 Unit, and two Fidelity security guards, are in hospital for gunshot wounds following a botched cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in Rustenburg in the North West.

One suspect was killed.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili, police officers followed up on information about a CIT robbery in Geelhoutpark, Rustenburg on Thursday.

READ | Cops hunt for suspects following cash van robbery and shootout in Vanderbijlpark

"The police were on high alert while patrolling the area. As they were driving along Watsonia Road, they came across the active scene of a CIT robbery. The suspects fired shots towards the police vehicles and the members retaliated," Muridili said.

"The unknown number of suspects got into their getaway vehicles and fled the scene. The police gave chase [to] Tlhabane Shopping Centre, where another shootout ensued, resulting in five members sustaining gunshot wounds while one suspect was fatally wounded. At the scene of the robbery, two security guards were also injured during the shootout. All the injured have been taken to hospital for medical attention." 

Muridili said provincial police instituted a 72-hour activation plan to ensure all role players were roped in to investigate and trace the perpetrators.

National police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole commended the police for their bravery and wished them, as well as the wounded security guards, a speedy recovery.

"We are appealing to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or to send tip-offs on the My SAPS app," Muridili said.


