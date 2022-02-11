28m ago

add bookmark

5 cops arrested for allegedly selling drugs at taxi rank in Vereeniging

Ntwaagae Seleka
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Five cops have been arrested for allegedly selling drugs.
Five cops have been arrested for allegedly selling drugs.
MEC Faith Mazibuko via Twitter
  • Five Sedibeng Task Team officers were allegedly caught red-handed selling drugs in Vereeniging.
  • The officers were allegedly selling dagga and crystal meth at the Vereeniging taxi rank.
  • They were using a marked police van and an unmarked Nissan Impemdulo.

An operation to eradicate crime in Vereeniging led to the arrest of five police officers for alleged drug dealing.

The five officers are attached to the Sedibeng Task Team, which is tasked to fight crime in Vereeniging and neighbouring areas.

Their arrest coincided with Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko's visit to the Vereeniging taxi rank.

Mazibuko was present when the arrests were made.

Taxi operators have complained about drug dealing and crime at the taxi rank.

Operators identified a Ford bakkie and a Nissan Impendulo that was allegedly used to store drugs at the rank.

The two vehicles belong to the police.

A police officer, who was at the scene, told News24 Vereeniging police station had been inundated with complaints from taxi operators.

"Taxi owners have been complaining at the police station about a Nissan Impendulo with male occupants supplying drugs at the rank. A lookout was then launched for the vehicle.

"They thought drug dealers were using different vehicles of the same brand. Operators didn't know that the suspects were using different number plates on a single vehicle whenever they made deliveries.

"Our colleagues thought they were smart by changing number plates. Today, we were lucky that as we were working at the rank, taxi operators pointed out the vehicles to us," he said.

READ | Durban cop among group accused of robbing pedestrians

As the operation was underway, the two vehicles arrived and taxi operators quickly blocked them in using their minibus taxis.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the two vehicles were allocated to District Sedibeng's Visible Policing Task Team.

"The police searched the vehicles and found a container with of Mandrax, crystal meth, dagga and 62 packets of nyaope as well as different registration numbers," she added.

The police officer, who News24 spoke to, said the accused were armed with service pistols and a rifle.

"They were arrested on the spot. They have embarrassed us," he added.

Muridili said the suspects were expected to appear in court soon. 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
faith mazibukobrenda muridiligautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
13% - 314 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
77% - 1871 votes
I don't know
10% - 250 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.20
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.61
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.26
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.86
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Gold
1,853.82
+1.5%
Silver
23.47
+1.2%
Palladium
2,333.81
+3.4%
Platinum
1,029.99
+0.1%
Brent Crude
91.41
-0.2%
Top 40
69,681
-0.4%
All Share
76,383
-0.3%
Resource 10
77,619
-0.8%
Industrial 25
93,466
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,956
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo