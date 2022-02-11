5 cops arrested for allegedly selling drugs at taxi rank in Vereeniging

Five Sedibeng Task Team officers were allegedly caught red-handed selling drugs in Vereeniging.

The officers were allegedly selling dagga and crystal meth at the Vereeniging taxi rank.

They were using a marked police van and an unmarked Nissan Impemdulo.

An operation to eradicate crime in Vereeniging led to the arrest of five police officers for alleged drug dealing.

The five officers are attached to the Sedibeng Task Team, which is tasked to fight crime in Vereeniging and neighbouring areas.

Their arrest coincided with Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko's visit to the Vereeniging taxi rank.

We are conducting #OperationSiyabangena at the Vereeniging Taxi rank.Five Police Officers, driving a police van and a taxi, are being arrested for possession of number plates, passports and drugs. Taxi operators allege that these officers are known for dealing in drugs. pic.twitter.com/BAXHMOqeO9 — MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) February 11, 2022

Mazibuko was present when the arrests were made.

Taxi operators have complained about drug dealing and crime at the taxi rank.

Operators identified a Ford bakkie and a Nissan Impendulo that was allegedly used to store drugs at the rank.

The two vehicles belong to the police.

A police officer, who was at the scene, told News24 Vereeniging police station had been inundated with complaints from taxi operators.

"Taxi owners have been complaining at the police station about a Nissan Impendulo with male occupants supplying drugs at the rank. A lookout was then launched for the vehicle.

"They thought drug dealers were using different vehicles of the same brand. Operators didn't know that the suspects were using different number plates on a single vehicle whenever they made deliveries.

"Our colleagues thought they were smart by changing number plates. Today, we were lucky that as we were working at the rank, taxi operators pointed out the vehicles to us," he said.

As the operation was underway, the two vehicles arrived and taxi operators quickly blocked them in using their minibus taxis.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the two vehicles were allocated to District Sedibeng's Visible Policing Task Team.

"The police searched the vehicles and found a container with of Mandrax, crystal meth, dagga and 62 packets of nyaope as well as different registration numbers," she added.

The police officer, who News24 spoke to, said the accused were armed with service pistols and a rifle.

"They were arrested on the spot. They have embarrassed us," he added.

Muridili said the suspects were expected to appear in court soon.

