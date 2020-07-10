5 dead, one critically injured in Joburg collision

Five people were killed while one sustained critical injuries after a car collided head on with a bakkie on the R512, near Lanseria airport on Friday.

According paramedics, the accident happened around 07:07 in the morning.

"Five patients from the car had sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on the scene," Netcare 911 Shawn Herbst said.

ER24 paramedics said the male driver of the bakkie, who was found seated in the rear of his vehicle, was assessed and found to have sustained serious injuries.

He was treated on the scene and later transported by private ambulance to hospital for further treatment.