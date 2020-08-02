1h ago

5 killed, 3 injured in Mpumalanga head-on collision

Canny Maphanga
(File, Gallo/Getty Images).
  • A collision on the R29 in Mpumalanga has claimed five lives.
  • All five died on the scene due to the impact of the crash.
  • Investigations into the accident are underway.

A collision on the R29 on Sunday has claimed five lives, the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liason said in a statement.

"Five people were killed this afternoon around 14:00 when two sedans collided head-on. The collision happened on the R29 Road between Kinross and Leandra. The five died on impact at the scene of the crash," spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said.

One of the sedans had six occupants, including the driver who sustained critical injuries, while the deceased are all passengers.

"The critically injured person was transported to a nearby hospital," Mmusi added.

In addition, the second vehicle had a driver and a passenger who sustained serious injuries.

Investigations into the cause of the accident are underway.

More details to follow.

