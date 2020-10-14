1h ago

add bookmark

5 more in court for allegedly selling illegal sites in Limpopo in 'land scam'

Russel Molefe, Correspondent
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
People have appeared in court for an alleged land scam.
People have appeared in court for an alleged land scam.
iStock
  • Five more people have appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court for allegedly selling illegal residential sites on privately owned land.
  • The five presented themselves to the police on Wednesday morning.
  • The number of people arrested now stands at 11.

Five more people have appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court in Limpopo for allegedly illegally selling residential sites on privately owned land that was occupied outside Dalmada.

The five - Willie Mojapelo, 49, Esther Mojapelo, 39, Kwena Hlaka, 36, Mabel Mojapelo, 46, and Mary Rankweteke, 39 - were granted bail of R1 000 each on condition they do not interfere with witnesses, among others.

This after they presented themselves to the police in Polokwane early on Wednesday. They were then taken to court to face charges of fraud.

The case relates to the illegal occupation of Portion 41 of Kalkfontein farm - owned by Bluedot Properties - after a land claim lodged by the Mojapelo clan in 1996. The land has since been renamed Morena Seaka View.

READ | Netting the big fish: Limpopo cops nab six suspects in multimillion-rand land scam case

The claim has not yet been settled because of fierce disputes among various clans, and the land occupation has since been declared illegal in two court judgments.

Sold

Residential sites started to be allegedly sold in 2015 to unsuspecting members of the public by the so-called Morena Seaka Home Owners Association led by a senior member of the Mojapelo clan, Ngwanamaredi Franscina Sebati.

READ | Land battle: Polokwane mayor told us to occupy farm, home owners' association tells High Court

Sebati, 51, together with five other people, including a lawyer, were arrested in August this year in connection with the case. They are lawyer Maditaboga Motimele, Botany Mojapelo, Nelson Tsebe, William Maphanga and Charles Mojapelo.

They were released on R3 500 bail each.

The number of people arrested in connection with the case now stands at 11.

They are all expected to appear again in court on 13 November 2020.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Former ANC MP, others appear in court over R4.8m tender scam theft case in Limpopo
Former MP, three others arrested in R4.8m tender scam theft case in Limpopo
Woman loses R200 000 in ancestry scam, three arrested
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocourts
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
48% - 668 votes
It's four more years for Trump
52% - 738 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.48
(-0.14)
ZAR/GBP
21.47
(-0.83)
ZAR/EUR
19.38
(-0.27)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(-0.32)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.49)
Gold
1908.60
(+0.87)
Silver
24.42
(+1.13)
Platinum
863.00
(-0.23)
Brent Crude
42.39
(+1.75)
Palladium
2338.99
(+2.08)
All Share
55394.23
(+0.62)
Top 40
51041.59
(+0.63)
Financial 15
9733.28
(-0.42)
Industrial 25
75514.83
(+0.26)
Resource 10
54782.05
(+1.35)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo