5 more in court for allegedly selling illegal sites in Limpopo in 'land scam'

The five presented themselves to the police on Wednesday morning.

Five more people have appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court in Limpopo for allegedly illegally selling residential sites on privately owned land that was occupied outside Dalmada.



The five - Willie Mojapelo, 49, Esther Mojapelo, 39, Kwena Hlaka, 36, Mabel Mojapelo, 46, and Mary Rankweteke, 39 - were granted bail of R1 000 each on condition they do not interfere with witnesses, among others.

This after they presented themselves to the police in Polokwane early on Wednesday. They were then taken to court to face charges of fraud.

The case relates to the illegal occupation of Portion 41 of Kalkfontein farm - owned by Bluedot Properties - after a land claim lodged by the Mojapelo clan in 1996. The land has since been renamed Morena Seaka View.

The claim has not yet been settled because of fierce disputes among various clans, and the land occupation has since been declared illegal in two court judgments.

Sold

Residential sites started to be allegedly sold in 2015 to unsuspecting members of the public by the so-called Morena Seaka Home Owners Association led by a senior member of the Mojapelo clan, Ngwanamaredi Franscina Sebati.

Sebati, 51, together with five other people, including a lawyer, were arrested in August this year in connection with the case. They are lawyer Maditaboga Motimele, Botany Mojapelo, Nelson Tsebe, William Maphanga and Charles Mojapelo.

They were released on R3 500 bail each.

The number of people arrested in connection with the case now stands at 11.

They are all expected to appear again in court on 13 November 2020.