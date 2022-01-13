5 security guards killed, 2 wounded during attack at Joburg landfill site

Five security guards were shot and killed at the Goudkoppies landfill site in Devland, Johannesburg.

Two others were wounded.

The seven were on-duty at the landfill site when a group of armed men ambushed them.



Five on-duty City of Johannesburg security guards were shot and killed at the landfill site belonging to the municipality.



Four of them died on the scene on Tuesday evening, while a fifth succumbed in hospital on Wednesday.

The shooting occurred at the Goudkoppies landfill site in Devland, Johannesburg.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear.

The mayoral committee member for environment and infrastructure services, Michael Sun, said the tragic incident also left two guards injured. They remain in hospital.

"While I have been assured that members of the SAPS are attending to the matter, preliminary information indicates that the shooting took place around 17:50, shortly before the commencement of the night shift.

"On-duty security personnel belonging to two private security companies as well as in-house security guards were approached by a gang of unknown gunmen, who subsequently opened fire," said Sun.

Four security guards were declared dead by paramedics from ER24 and Netcare 911 at the scene, he added.

"Another security guard, recently in-sourced, died in hospital on Wednesday. Two security personnel are still in the hospital. No arrests have been made, but the Kliptown police station has registered a docket.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish for a speedy recovery for survivors of last night's incident.

"I condemn this senseless attack and call on law enforcement agencies to work with speed to properly investigate this matter and bring to justice those responsible. It is imperative that this is done in order to restore confidence in the City's ability to keep our residents and employees safe at all times.

"Restoring safety and security throughout the city is a key priority. I will take the lead in ensuring that incidents of this nature are drastically reduced," said Sun.

Operations at the landfill site have stopped while all in-sourced guards will be reassigned. Nearby residents are urged to make use of alternative disposal facilities.

Sun added security guards who were on-duty at the time of the incident would be referred to a wellness programme.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said a case of murder and attempted murder has been opened.

Muridili said the motive for the shooting will form part of the investigations by the Provincial Investigation Unit.



