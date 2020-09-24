1h ago

5 suspected cash-in-transit robbers killed, 2 wounded in shootout with cops in Gauteng

Riaan Grobler
Five suspected cash-in-transit robbers were killed in a shootout with police.
Five suspected cash-in-transit robbers were killed in a shootout with police.
  • Five alleged cash-in-transit robbers have been shot dead and two more have been wounded during a shootout with police.
  • Money was recovered, as well as four firearms with ammunition and three suspected stolen vehicles were also seized.
  • Police confiscated three vehicles that allegedly been hijacked in separate incidents in Gauteng this year.

Five suspected robbers have been shot dead and two have been wounded in a shootout with police, following a cash-in-transit robbery at Dawn Park, near Springs in Gauteng, on Wednesday morning.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili, some of the stolen money was recovered, as well as four firearms with ammunition and three suspected stolen vehicles. She told News24 that one of the arrested suspects is a police reservist at Elsburg police station. 

"It is reported that [on Wednesday] morning, just after 08:30, a [cash-in-transit] robbery was committed [in] Galahad Road in Dawn Park where an unknown number of suspects robbed security guards of an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene, leaving one of their vehicles ablaze," Muridili said.

The Sedibeng Tactical Response Team and Ekurhuleni SWAT Team followed up on intelligence which led them to Carol Avenue in Klippoortjie.

"On arrival at the safe house, a shootout ensued between the suspects and the police. Five suspects were fatally wounded while two were arrested."

Police confiscated three vehicles that had allegedly been hijacked in separate incidents in Springs, Midrand and Boksburg North earlier this year.

Four unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as an undisclosed amount of money were also seized.

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole said: "With the build-up to the festive season, there will be heightened vigilance and prioritisation of cash-in-transit robberies, especially in Gauteng, where it is more prevalent.

