5 suspects in custody for paying South Africans for details used on fraudulent passports

Compiled by Nicole McCain
A Home Affairs official was among five suspects arrested for allegedly fraudulently creating South African passports.
PHOTO: Francois Lombard
  • Five people have been arrested for fraudulently creating passports.
  • The accused allegedly paid South Africans for their details, which were used on the passports.
  • The passports were reportedly made at Home Affairs after hours.

Five people have been arrested for allegedly fraudulently creating South African passports for foreign nationals.

The Hawks arrested Nhlanhla Mathebula, 39; Mohamed Ali, 36; Gabriel Samuel van der Merwe, 32; Christopher Marillier, 38; and Sfiso Kheswa, 30, on Thursday.

They were arrested in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, and White River, Mpumalanga. They appeared in the White River Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of fraud, corruption and contravention of the Immigration Act, said Hawks spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi.

Allegedly headed up by Mathebula, a Home Affairs official, and with Ali as the alleged kingpin, the accused allegedly recruited South Africans to supply their personal details for fraudulent South African passports for foreign nationals. The details were allegedly supplied in exchange for payment, said Sekgotodi.

Sekgotodi said:

South African citizens would use their particulars and [fingerprints] to apply for the said passports, but when it comes to capturing of the photo, foreign nationals would be the ones captured. This was reportedly facilitated by Home Affairs officials after-hours. The SA citizens were allegedly paid R500 each for the utilisation of their particulars by the foreign nationals.

The case has been postponed to Wednesday for a bail application. The five people remain in custody.

"More arrests are expected as investigation continues," added Sekgotodi.

