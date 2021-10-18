5 Western Cape election districts up for grabs: We ask 3 smaller parties why they deserve your vote

Five district municipalities are up for grabs in the Western Cape during the 1 November municipal elections: the Cape Winelands, Central Karoo, Garden Route, Overberg and West Coast.

According to national government, district councils are principally responsible for capacity building and district-wide planning.

The Western Cape government explains that municipalities include more than one local municipality, and that they administer and make rules for a district.

District and local municipalities have shared responsibilities for local governance and are meant to ensure that all, particularly the disadvantaged, have equal access to resources and services.

Many of the parties running for election in the City of Cape Town – such as the Patriotic Alliance, Africa Restoration Alliance and the Cape Independence Party – are also contesting in these districts.

This is what they are promising the electorate.

Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Patriotic Alliance

Why should people vote for you?

People are choosing to join us and vote for us because they are tired of the big 3 parties who have failed to make any progress in the fight against inequality and poverty. South Africans need a political party with fresh ideas to solve our problems. It is clear that the ANC and the DA do not have workable solutions to our problems.

The Patriotic Alliance unashamedly puts God first. We believe that the moral decay in our society leads to ever increasing levels of crime and corruption and is at the heart of our problems. The Patriotic Alliance has declared war on poverty and we are going to implement proven systems of community development and entrepreneurial support to share ownership of industries and resources in a sustainable way that enhances the value of our country and guarantees our children a bright future.

READ | Adriaan Basson: Will De Lille give the DA a GOOD run for its money in Cape Town?

What are the three main issues your party would tackle facing local government today? And what would your party do differently to what the current ruling party is doing now?

The main issues in local government stem from the same source. The law says that politicians are not allowed to interfere in administration. They are supposed to give a vision and direction and then monitor the implementation. The ruling parties, being the ANC and the DA, where they govern, constantly interfere in administration. When the ANC instructed the PA to reinstate corrupt officials in the Joburg Property Company, the PA leadership refused and made it clear that the PA does not tolerate corruption and cannot interfere in administrative functions. The ANC did not see any problem with instructing the PA to reinstate corrupt officials.

The law is clear on this and the fundamental reason for why local government is failing is the direct interference by politicians in the administration. We will ensure that this practice is ended and that administration departments can deliver on the political mandate, without unlawful interference of their political masters, and anyone that is in administration that allows such interference must pack their bags because we will not tolerate it.

What is your view on mainstream political parties saying that a vote for a smaller party is a waste of a vote?

We disagree that a vote for a smaller parties is a waste. South Africans need a powerful opposition that can command up to 50% of the vote. Too many people are wasting their votes on the DA and the ANC. Neither of those parties will ever attract more voters than they currently have. The majority will never support them. Everyone knows that the DA exists only to entrench white interests together with the ANC.

The Patriotic Alliance is the only viable opposition party. We may be small now, but we appeal to all demographics and we are the only political party that can secure 50% of the vote, by uniting all South Africans behind our primary cause to end poverty in South Africa. Voting for a small party like the PA actually makes the most sense if you think about it, and if you think we need a real opposition, then the PA is the way to go. We are on the ground and amongst our people and our policies and ideas stems directly from this daily interaction with our people.

Cape Town is the world’s best city for the whites, tourists and rich blacks, but a giant concentration camp for poor coloureds and blacks, hence our people are limited to 300 litres of water for a family of 10 to bath, wash washing, cook and drink per day - only in a concentration camp will you get such unfair and inhumane rationing of water

Africa Restoration Alliance

Why should people vote for you?

We have a fresh approach to politics: build meaningful relationships with voters – not just at election time; elect competent leaders with a proven track record; when you see a need, meet the need; cut the red tape to service delivery; and SA first.

What are the three main issues your party would tackle facing local governments today?

1. Our people deserve access to superior hospital care and service delivery.

We must improve the standard of service at our healthcare facilities. Staff complements must be beefed up in areas where the need is greatest. This will reduce the turnaround time for patients waiting for medical attention. Treat people with dignity and not just a nuisance or irritation in your day. This is where the rubber hits the road – service delivery. Our ward councillors will ensure that the ward budgets are spent on deserving projects in the wards and will have a transparent process to inform residents on what their taxes were spent on in their ward.

2. Superior community and city policing

Our communities are not safe. Cape Town is the murder capital of the world - a title that we do not want. It starts with rooting out corruption in the police, prison service and the justice system. If people know that criminals will be pursued, caught, tried and jailed for their crimes, then they will come forward and report crimes and criminals will less likely offend because of the high conviction rate. We need competent and well-trained officers in our police force. We need to analyse where the crime hotspots are and focus our police resources in those areas through visible policing and a "no nonsense" attitude towards criminals.

READ | Tit-for-tat as DA's links to C Town property developers heats up News24's first Town Hall

3. 50 000 to 150 000 new jobs per province

This is not a pipe dream. There are enough contracts out there to spread around to create many new jobs. For example, instead of giving one company a tender for R300 million – and most of that due to highly inflated pricing - why not break the tender down into smaller tenders? In this way many more smaller businesses can benefit. This will kick-start our economy and allow SMMEs to become profitable, which will directly lead to job creation.

What would your party do differently to what the current ruling party is doing now?

We will not make empty election promises and disappear until the next election. We are already doing things differently, by helping people on the ground with service delivery issues, bringing them relief and helping to rebuild their homes. No other party is doing this – using their own resources to help people. All our members are volunteers who understand the heartbeat of a community.

Many of our leaders have been serving as community activists and running relief programs for many years – without government funding. We will ensure that the people who need it most get service delivery, which is their basic human right.

What is your view on mainstream political parties saying that a vote for a smaller party is a waste of a vote?

No vote is wasted, as every citizen deserves to be represented in government. Most parties started out small and grew over a few years with significant numbers. The smaller parties also reduce the ruling party’s majority monopoly in the decision-making processes that impact voters on the ground.

A political party that proves that its office bearers are servant leaders, utilises tax payers money for the benefit of the citizens, and works hard to improve the lives of everyone in a fair and equitable manner will soon grow into not just an opposition party, but the ruling party of this great nation.

Cape Independence is on its way! pic.twitter.com/BeIg6JpX0S — Cape Independence Party (@capeparty) June 23, 2021

Cape Independence Party

Why should people vote for you?

The Cape Independence Party is the only political party that can guarantee that a vote for us is a vote for Cape independence.

In the same way as in Britain, a vote for the UK Independence Party was a vote for BREXIT, here in the Western Cape, a vote for the Cape Independence Party is a vote for CAPEXIT.

What are the three main issues your party would tackle facing local governments today?

CEE: We would introduce Cape Economic Empowerment. With CEE, we would put the people of the Cape first, through a non-racial system of first come, first serve.

Tax: We are losing direct access to 75% - R150 billion - of our taxes every year. If the Cape was an independent country, we could cut taxes in half and still have double the money for schools, hospitals, electricity, water, roads, transport, policing, jobs and housing.

Hold the DA to account. The greatest threat to self-determination for the Cape is the DA. We would hold the DA to account. In 2019, the DA promised us a provincial police force and transport service. They lied to us again - in the last three years they have done nothing. We will make sure the DA does what they say and serves the people of the Cape.

READ | ANC too corrupt to lead Nelson Mandela Bay, DA, UDM and EFF tell voters

What would your party do differently to what the current ruling party is doing now?

We would fight against the ANC in a way that the DA never has and never will. The DA = ANC-lite. We will hold both the DA and the ANC to account.

What is your view on mainstream political parties saying that a vote for a smaller party is a waste of a vote?

This is another lie. The DA says that if we do not vote for the DA, the ANC will get in. This is simply not true. In the 2016 local elections, the ANC only got 24% of the vote in Cape Town. In the 2019 provincial elections, the ANC only got 28%, and the EFF only got 4% of the Western Cape vote.

The ANC and EFF will never get into the Western Cape, they simply do not have enough support here. Therefore, the key to building a stronger opposition in the Cape is through coalition governments. To do this we have to break the DA's strangle hold on power, and make sure that they get under 50%. Only with the DA at 49% or less will they then be forced to go into a coalition with the Cape Independence Party, and other parties like the ACDP.