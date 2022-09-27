27 Sep

add bookmark

5-year-old Plett boy electrocuted at sports stadium

accreditation
Siphokazi Mnyobe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mother Jayden Jacobs, and grandfather Bradwell Moos with the photograph of five-year-old Bradlin Jacobs.
Mother Jayden Jacobs, and grandfather Bradwell Moos with the photograph of five-year-old Bradlin Jacobs.
Siphokazi Mnyobe
  • A five-year-old boy from Kranshoek in Plettenberg Bay died after being electrocuted at a sports stadium on Saturday.
  • His family want the Bitou Municipality to be held accountable for not fixing an electrical box which had been vandalised.
  • Police are investigating the circumstances around the incident.

A day of celebration ended in sadness for the Jacobs family from Kranshoek in Plettenberg Bay after five-year-old Bradlin died when he was electrocuted while playing with friends on Saturday.

The Jacobs family are accusing officials at the Bitou Municipality of negligence for not fixing vandalised cables at the local stadium. They say Bradlin was attending a Heritage Day soccer tournament with his mother Jayden Jacobs.

Jacobs said they had gone to the toilet and Bradlin asked if he could play with his friends on the stadium grounds. She said she was startled when minutes later she heard people screaming for her to go inside the stadium. She found her son’s lifeless body on the ground.

"He is my only child and everything I did was for him," she said.

Bradlin’s grandfather, Bradwell Moos, said he had rushed to the stadium, which is five minutes from their home.

“When I got there, my grandson’s feet were warm. Some people performed CPR, but he didn’t wake up."

Moss said Bradlin was rushed to hospital, but there was nothing doctors could do.

READ | Residents furious after man electrocuted, claim City Power official showed them how to restore power

He said they were told that the stadium’s caretakers had alerted the Bitou Municipality that an electrical box had been vandalised and needed repairs. He added that he would take the municipality to court.

"They must account for the dark cloud they brought to my family," said Moos.

Ward 7 councillor Annelise Olivier told GroundUp that cables being vandalised was a major problem in the community. She said some areas had been without power for up to a week due to vandalism. Olivier said reporting faults directly to Eskom did not always work immediately.

In a statement on Sunday, the Bitou Municipality said officials "regret the fatal electrocution incident in Kranshoek".

According to the municipality, initial reports indicated that the electrical box at the Kranshoek Sportsfield was vandalised to allow for unauthorised access to live electricity. "Unfortunately, this is also how the five-year-old boy gained access, even though the municipality’s padlock was still in place."

READ | 7 ways to help someone who is being electrocuted

Spokesperson Andile Namntu said the councillor, deputy mayor and speaker had visited the family on Monday. He said that they could not comment on the family’s threat of legal action.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said an inquest docket had been opened.

He said:

Preliminary reports indicate that the mother and child went to the bathroom on the local sports ground. While the mother was in the bathroom, another person alerted her that her child was laying on the ground outside. Reports suggest that the boy was electrocuted by the electric power box on the sports field near the entrance.

Jacobs said she would never recover from her son's death.

"My boy was cheerful, vibrant with a loud laugh. He was the life of the party and a good boy who loved school."

Bradlin was in Grade R at Kranshoek Primary School.

The Jacobs family is waiting for the forensics report, and plans to bury Bradlin next Saturday.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape town
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you feel about the impending replacement of the Eskom board?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Finally, time for Eskom's new dawn!
4% - 90 votes
It’ll be new faces, same problems
48% - 973 votes
Great - as long as they keep CEO André de Ruyter
48% - 980 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.01
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.33
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.28
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,629.04
+0.4%
Silver
18.40
+0.2%
Palladium
2,076.27
+1.6%
Platinum
853.51
+0.1%
Brent Crude
84.06
-2.5%
Top 40
57,621
+0.6%
All Share
64,026
+0.6%
Resource 10
56,997
+1.4%
Industrial 25
79,272
-0.3%
Financial 15
14,209
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free

27 Sep

Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free
'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition

27 Sep

'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo