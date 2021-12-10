50 Cape Town cops and their families face eviction from police barracks

About 50 Cape Town cops and their families are facing eviction from official housing provided by the SAPS.

The spouses and families of these cops protested outside police headquarters in Green Point on Thursday.

They are up in arms over huge rental increases.

Cape Town police officers living in police barracks in the city, are facing eviction after they were asked to vacate or face rental increases of more than 1 000%.

SAPS members were warned to vacate their homes by 31 December 2021 because a market-related rental will be instituted from the beginning of next year.

But activists and officers' families marched to the provincial police headquarters in Green Point on Thursday to express their concern over the steep price hikes.

They said they had no means with which to pay the exorbitant rental increase of 1 177%.

SA Police and Allied Workers' Union (Sapawu) acting general secretary, Mphangeli Jingqi, said they were protesting to highlight the plight of police officers and their families and to demand that the eviction process be halted.

Jingqi questioned why police management would wait for the festive season to evict 50 families.

"SAPS management, at this time in the year, evict people from these barracks. This is a busy time for police who are busy with crime. We understand there are other barracks in other areas where officers are located and our concern is that they are also being evicted. We have handed over a memorandum and we urged them to get back to us before the end of this month," he added.

SEE | Elections 2021: De Lille and DA land punches in spat over affordable Cape Town housing

The SAPS housing policy states that official housing is allocated on the basis of a three-year cycle, which expires on 31 December 2021.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the matter was an internal affair and was being treated as such.

He said:

What you are referring to is our housing policy, which is a transparent and fair process where tenants of police accommodation are rotated on a three-year basis. Our members are acquainted with the policy and grievances in this regard will only be facilitated if the correct channels are followed.

In a joint statement with NGO Ndifuna Ukwazi, Sapawu said the affected SAPS members were moved to official housing and safe houses as a result of targeted attacks or threats on their lives while performing their duties.

"Some of the members have survived assassination attempts, while others have lost family members in coordinated attacks on their families, becoming collateral damage in the war against crime that these members fight daily under the employ of the service. Should these members be required to return to the communities that pose a threat to their safety, they will most certainly fall victim to further attempts on their lives, their families' lives and personal integrity," it said.

LISTEN | 'He is stupid' - De Lille rips into DA's Geordin Hill-Lewis over parliamentary village

Luyanda Mtamzeli, a community organiser at Ndifuna Ukwazi, said: "It is disappointing that the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Patricia de Lille, has continuously claimed to advocate against spatial planning injustice and unlawful eviction but in contradiction to that claim, her department and SAPS are imposing astronomical rentals on SAPS members. We call on the minister to practise what she preaches and intervene in this matter."

The property is owned by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) and is managed by SAPS.

Jumping on the bandwagon, the DA said De Lille was effectively the one who stole Christmas from the affected SAPS members.

DA MP, Samantha Graham-Maré said:

It seems that this year the Grinch can step aside as Minister Patricia De Lille takes 'grinchness' to a whole new level.

She said the rental increases followed an assessment by De Lille's department to determine market-related rentals on these properties.

"While it is certainly long overdue that the DPWI begin to take their role as government landlord seriously and demonstrate more of a financially sound approach to their business, this is not where they should be starting. Housing that is provided to SAPS members whose lives are under threat from gangsters can never be valued using the same methodology as that for an ordinary citizen on the open market," she added.

The DA said some of the members facing eviction have only had the benefit for two years or less.

She added:

Around 50 families have appealed their evictions and the increase in rent but their appeals were dismissed without any reasons being provided. And they are now faced with moving back to their dangerous environments or paying, in some instances, more in rent than what they earn.

The department's acting director-general, Imtiaz Fazel, has denied claims that they are involved in the eviction of SAPS members in state houses.

"The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure is the custodian of the subject properties, however, the properties are allocated to the South African Police Service (SAPS), whereby the management of the properties resides with the SAPS. The management entails the allocation of properties to its officials in line with SAPS' own internal processes and policies for the purposes of official accommodation," he said.

Fazel added that in 2018 and 2019, SAPS approached and asked the department to commission comparable market analyses (CMAs) on a number of properties occupied by their officials for housing purposes.

"The department complied and submitted the comparable market analysis reports. If SAPS members were notified of rental increases then this was effected by SAPS management on their own volition and as part of their own internal processes. The DPWI did not implement any rental increases on the properties managed by the SAPS. This is also an administrative matter which Minister Patricia de Lille is not involved in," he said.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.