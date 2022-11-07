1h ago

56 babies abandoned in Gauteng hospitals this year. Here are reasons why this happens

Zandile Khumalo
Fifty-six babies have been abandoned in Gauteng hospitals. (Photo: Vijaykumar Thelaprolu / EyeEm/Getty Images)
  • More than 50 babies have been abandoned in Gauteng hospitals between January and August this year. 
  • There were 119 babies abandoned in 2021 and 145 in 2020 in Gauteng hospitals. 
  • All the hospitals identified poor socio-economic background of mothers as a major reason for babies being abandoned in their wards.

Fifty-six babies have been abandoned in Gauteng hospitals between January and August this year.

This was revealed by former Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi in a written response to a question tabled by the DA Gauteng health spokesperson Jack Bloom in the provincial legislature.

The response was signed in August. Mokgethi was replaced as MEC by Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko last month.

Tembisa Hospital had 10 abandoned babies reported, which is the highest number among Gauteng public hospitals. 

Charlotte Maxeke Academic had six babies abandoned, while there were three newborns left at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. 

In 2021, 119 babies were left in public hospitals in the province, down from 145 abandoned in 2020.

Thelle Mogoerane Hospital recorded 15 abandoned babies in 2021, Tembisa Hospital had 13,  Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital both reported 12 abandoned babies, while Leratong Hospital had 11, and Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital reported 10 abandoned children.

According to Bloom, all the hospitals identified the poor socio-economic circumstances of mothers as a major reason for babies being abandoned in their wards.

Other reasons included: 

  • Babies born from broken relationships.
  • Migrant mothers who abandon their babies and don't provide their correct information for fear of deportation.
  • Babies born disabled. 
  • Unplanned pregnancies.
  • Poor support system, fear of rejection by partner or family.
  • Teenagers who have concealed their pregnancies to avoid social stigmatisation.
  • Sex workers. 
  • Women who have substance abuse problems.

Bloom said the Covid-19 pandemic worsened the socio-economic circumstances that led to women abandoning their babies.

"It is clear that this is a tragic and multi-faceted issue which needs a variety of preventive measures. These measures should include family preservation, and better provision of contraceptive services, especially to teenagers," he said.

"There are worthy [non-profit organisations which] do good work in this area as well. The support options for new mothers at risk should be strengthened and communicated widely so that no mother ever feels forced to leave her child forever."

