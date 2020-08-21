6 Durban cops arrested for theft of cigarettes, cash

Six Durban cops have been arrested for separate robbery incidents.

Three of the officers allegedly stole cigarettes and cash from a Tongaat businessman.

Another three cops were arrested and charged in the Mid-Illovo area.

Six Durban police officers, who allegedly robbed businessmen of cigarettes and cash - some during lockdown - have been arrested.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker on Friday said investigations by the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit led to the arrest of three police officers for theft and defeating the ends of justice.

"It is alleged that, in April this year, police officers attached to the Visible Policing Task Team approached a businessperson in the Tongaat CBD [north of Durban] and accused him of selling cigarettes during the lockdown."

Naicker said the officers entered the storeroom and allegedly removed cigarettes as well as cash.

"A case of theft was opened at the Tongaat police station and was assigned to the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit for investigation. Two warrant officers, aged 39 and 48, as well as a constable aged 36, were arrested."

He said the men appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court and were granted bail of R3 000 each and would return to court on 28 October.

Naicker said three other Durban officers were charged for theft and defeating the ends of justice on Thursday.

"It is alleged that the police officers were tasked to conduct compliance inspections at taverns in the Mid Illovo policing precinct during July 2019. Following these inspections, three tavern owners reported to police that the men removed cigarettes and cash, which were not accounted for."

He said they were subsequently arrested by investigating officers from the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit.

"They were warned to appear at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on 1 September."

KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the latest arrests.

"We remain committed to clean up the police service and wish to express our appreciation to citizens that bring incidents of corruption to our attention."