6 family members among 10 people killed in Vryheid horror crash - reports

Six of the 10 people who died in an accident on the R34 in Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday were from the same family.

On Thursday, KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni released the identities of some of the people who died in the accident, Times Live reported.

The victims reportedly included two toddlers and their nanny.

The victims are Siduduzo Xulu, 27, Nsindiso Xulu, 25, Nomvelo Buthelezi, 20, Mlamuli Zungu, 26, Nqobani Manyoni, 5, Sinovuyo Sibisi, 3, and nanny Samukelisiwe Simelane, 23, according to Times Live.

They were reportedly killed when the driver of the vehicle they were travelling in allegedly skipped a stop sign and collided head-on with another vehicle.

According to The Witness, seven people died on the scene and three succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport has appointed a team of investigators to probe the accident, the SABC reported.