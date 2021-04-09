34m ago

add bookmark

6 family members among 10 people killed in Vryheid horror crash - reports

Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The wreckage following a horror crash in which several family members died in Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal.
The wreckage following a horror crash in which several family members died in Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal.
PHOTO: Arrive Alive

Six of the 10 people who died in an accident on the R34 in Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday were from the same family.

On Thursday, KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni released the identities of some of the people who died in the accident, Times Live reported.

The victims reportedly included two toddlers and their nanny.

ALSO READ | Six killed in KwaZulu-Natal crash as traffic volumes pick up

The victims are Siduduzo Xulu, 27, Nsindiso Xulu, 25, Nomvelo Buthelezi, 20, Mlamuli Zungu, 26, Nqobani Manyoni, 5, Sinovuyo Sibisi, 3, and nanny Samukelisiwe Simelane, 23, according to Times Live.

They were reportedly killed when the driver of the vehicle they were travelling in allegedly skipped a stop sign and collided head-on with another vehicle.

According to The Witness, seven people died on the scene and three succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport has appointed a team of investigators to probe the accident, the SABC reported.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalcrashesaccidents
Lottery
2 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 6293 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1845 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 7623 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.59
(+0.5)
GBP/ZAR
19.97
(+0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.34
(+0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.08
(-0.2)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.3)
Gold
1,747.78
(-0.5)
Silver
25.19
(-1.0)
Platinum
1,218.50
(-1.3)
Brent Crude
63.20
(+0.1)
Palladium
2,632.00
(+0.0)
All Share
67,054
(0.0)
Top 40
61,303
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,027
(0.0)
Industrial 25
87,440
(0.0)
Resource 10
68,453
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter

1h ago

5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now...

08 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now threading its way to the top
FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital

07 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo