6 kids run over in KZN by 'hijackers' making a getaway

Six children were run over by alleged hijackers who were attempting to make a getaway from first responders in Emaplanzini, Inanda, on Monday.

At 18:07, the tracking device on a 2013 silver Ford Figo Ambiente that was hijacked in Parlock in Newlands was activated and emitting signals in the Inanda area.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa, Tracker and the Inanda police began honing in on the signal.

The hijacked vehicle sped off when the occupants noticed a Tracker vehicle approaching them.

The driver lost control of the hijacked vehicle, ran over six children who were standing on the side of the road before plummeting down a steep embankment.

The vehicle landed on its side and was wedged between two houses. The occupants managed to get out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

The children were rushed to hospital.

