6 people burn to death, 5 badly injured in West Rand taxi crash

Six people burnt to death after a minibus taxi they were travelling in smashed into a tree and caught fire in Krugersdorp, Gauteng on Saturday night.

Five others, including a child, were badly injured.

ER24 paramedics said:

The municipality's fire department extinguished the taxi, which was well alight. Upon assessment, paramedics found five people, including a young child, with serious injuries. They were assessed and treated on the scene before being rushed to nearby hospitals.

An emergency medical helicopter was called to airlift the child to hospital.



The six victims were certified dead on the scene.





