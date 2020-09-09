59m ago

add bookmark

6 teen boys accused of gang raping woman in Cape Town released into parents' care

Cebelihle Mthethwa
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(File)
(File)
PHOTO: iStock

The six teenage boys arrested for the rape of a 30-year-old woman who has a mental disorder have been released into their parents' care.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the case was not put on the court roll.

Western Cape NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the charges would be finalised after the completion of the investigation.

"Presently, the boys have been released into the care of their parents and will be summonsed to appear before court when that need arises," said Ntabazalila.

READ | Six teen boys arrested for gang rape of woman

The boys – aged 13 to 16 – were apprehended in Southfield in Cape Town on Friday by Combat Force armed response members. The armed response members chased three of the boys who allegedly tried to flee.

Ntabazalila said the reported incident happened in the jurisdiction of the Wynberg Magistrate's Court and that the boys would appear there.

The NPA will reveal the court date as soon as it is known.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Police hunt 11 suspects after teen raped at soccer field in Eastern Cape
No bail for teen who allegedly killed parents, dragged bodies behind a moving car
Six teen boys arrested for gang rape of woman
Read more on:
cape towngender based violencecrimerape
Lottery
1 person bags R401k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 1938 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 425 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 4983 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 1961 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.67
(+1.69)
ZAR/GBP
21.67
(+1.57)
ZAR/EUR
19.70
(+1.42)
ZAR/AUD
12.12
(+0.98)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+2.03)
Gold
1944.49
(+0.75)
Silver
26.85
(+0.94)
Platinum
920.33
(+2.43)
Brent Crude
39.70
(-5.31)
Palladium
2265.50
(+0.77)
All Share
55006.10
(+1.04)
Top 40
50621.43
(+0.87)
Financial 15
10168.70
(+4.07)
Industrial 25
72994.30
(+0.62)
Resource 10
55052.73
(+0.21)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20253.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo