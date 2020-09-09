6 teen boys accused of gang raping woman in Cape Town released into parents' care

The six teenage boys arrested for the rape of a 30-year-old woman who has a mental disorder have been released into their parents' care.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the case was not put on the court roll.

Western Cape NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the charges would be finalised after the completion of the investigation.

"Presently, the boys have been released into the care of their parents and will be summonsed to appear before court when that need arises," said Ntabazalila.

The boys – aged 13 to 16 – were apprehended in Southfield in Cape Town on Friday by Combat Force armed response members. The armed response members chased three of the boys who allegedly tried to flee.

Ntabazalila said the reported incident happened in the jurisdiction of the Wynberg Magistrate's Court and that the boys would appear there.

The NPA will reveal the court date as soon as it is known.

