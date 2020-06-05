60 new coronavirus deaths recorded, 53 of them in the Western Cape

The death toll nationwide from Covid-19 now stand at 908.

Infections increased to 43 434 nationwide, up from 2 642 the day before.

Recoveries from the virus to date stand at 23 088, or 53.2%.

Another 60 people have died of the coronavirus, 53 of them in the Western Cape, says Health MinisterZweli Mkhize.

"This brings the total national deaths to 908," he said in his daily statistic report on Friday.

The seven other fatalities were in Gauteng.

Mpumalanga is the only province yet to record a death, while the North West and Northern Cape have one each.

The Western Cape accounts for 28 807 cases, or 66.3%; Eastern Cape 5 240, or 12.1%; and Gauteng 5 215, or 12%.

