8m ago

add bookmark

60 new coronavirus deaths recorded, 53 of them in the Western Cape

Tammy Petersen
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. (GCIS)
  • The death toll nationwide from Covid-19 now stand at 908.
  • Infections increased to 43 434 nationwide, up from 2 642 the day before.
  • Recoveries from the virus to date stand at 23 088, or 53.2%.

Another 60 people have died of the coronavirus, 53 of them in the Western Cape, says Health MinisterZweli Mkhize.

"This brings the total national deaths to 908," he said in his daily statistic report on Friday.

The seven other fatalities were in Gauteng.

Mpumalanga is the only province yet to record a death, while the North West and Northern Cape have one each.

Infections increased to 43 434 nationwide, up from 2 642 the day before.

The Western Cape accounts for 28 807 cases, or 66.3%; Eastern Cape 5 240, or 12.1%; and Gauteng 5 215, or 12%.

Recoveries to date stands at 23 088, or 53.2%.

NOW READ | Unions renew concerns ahead of round 2 of schools reopening

Related Links
EC hospital beset by issues as Mkhize raises concerns about spike in Covid-19 cases
Mkhize: Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape showing same pattern that drove up Western Cape outbreak
Government will study the High Court judgment and make corrections - Mkhize
Read more on:
coronavirus update
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How has lockdown affected your relationship with your partner?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
There is increased closeness and devotion
27% - 86 votes
It has suffered irreversible damage
18% - 57 votes
Nothing has changed
55% - 178 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

6h ago

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

10h ago

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers

22 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers
View all Podcasts
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

15h ago

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20154.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo