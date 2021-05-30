26m ago

add bookmark

636 000 doses of Pfizer to arrive on Sunday, says Ramaphosa

Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country would receive an extra 636 000 doses of Pfizer vaccine.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country would receive an extra 636 000 doses of Pfizer vaccine.
GCIS
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa said 636 000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine would be delivered on Sunday.
  • The country is vaccinating people aged 60 and above with the two-dose vaccine. 
  • Ramaphosa has moved the country to adjusted Level 2. 

The next shipment of 636 000 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine will be delivered on Sunday night. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa, during an address to the nation on Sunday, said the doses would be delivered as part of the government's plan to ramp up vaccinations. 

Phase 2 of the Covid-19 vaccination is currently on, with healthcare workers and people aged 60 and above in line to be inoculated. 

Ramaphosa said 1.3 million Pfizer doses have already been distributed and nearly 500 000  administered. 

READ | Ramaphosa moves the country to adjusted Level 2

About 480 000 health workers were vaccinated in the Sisonke Johnson & Johnson (J&J) implementation study.   

"The next 636 000 doses arrive tonight with weekly deliveries of an equivalent volume until end June, when we will receive 2.5 million doses." 

He added the country had secured enough vaccines to vaccinate about 40 million people and this included 31 million doses of the J&J  vaccine and  20 million doses of Pfizer.

Ramaphosa said the reliance on the two-dose Pfizer vaccine had affected the pace at which vaccination sites were being opened because of its requirement of an ultra-cold supply chain. 

Once the single J&J vaccine - whose production has been stopped due to regulatory issues in the US was cleared, the country would be able to scale up vaccinations, he added.  

"While our vaccine rollout ramps up over the coming weeks, I urge everyone to be patient and to await their turn. It is important that we allow healthcare workers and those above the age of 60 to be vaccinated first, as they are most at risk of severe illness or hospitalisation."

Ramaphosa admitted the Electronic Vaccine Data System (EVDS), which he said was the backbone of the vaccination programme, had problems.

"Since this is the first time this system is being used, it is understandable that there have been some initial problems, which have inconvenienced people and sometimes caused delays.

"Fortunately, these have been attended to quickly, and the system is being continually adapted and strengthened as the rollout proceeds." 

Level 2 

He moved the country to adjusted Level 2 restrictions on Sunday because of an increase in new Covid-19 cases.  

"Over the last seven days, we have seen an average of 3 745 daily new infections. This is an increase of 31% on the previous week and an increase of 66% on the week before that.

"The proportion of Covid-19 tests that are positive has more than doubled in the last month from around 4% to more than 11%, even as we have increased testing across the country. We are advised that a positivity rate of over 5% is a cause for concern." 

READ | Ramaphosa mum on booze sales - but restaurants, bars hit with earlier closing times

Ramaphosa said the Free State, Northern Cape, North West and Gauteng had reached the third wave.

Indoor gatherings have been reduced from 250 to 100. Likewise, outdoor events will now accommodate 250 people instead of 500, or 50% of their capacity if the venue is too small. 

The curfew now starts at 23:00 and ends at 04:00. In addition, funerals will only be allowed to have 100 people in attendance and should only go on for only two hours. Night vigils are still prohibited. 

Restaurants, bars and gyms will close by 22:00.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pfizerjohnson&johnsoncyril ramaphosahealthcoronavirus
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 6481 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 925 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
view
Rand - Dollar
13.78
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.54
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.79
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.62
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,903.86
0.0%
Silver
27.92
0.0%
Palladium
2,827.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,184.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
68.72
-0.7%
Top 40
61,346
+0.9%
All Share
67,555
+0.9%
Resource 10
66,256
-0.7%
Industrial 25
87,078
+1.9%
Financial 15
13,450
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo