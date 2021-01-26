1h ago

add bookmark

67% of SA adults likely to take the Covid-19 vaccine, HSRC and UJ survey finds

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Medical doctor preparing a Covid-19 vaccine shot .
Medical doctor preparing a Covid-19 vaccine shot .
Getty Images/Luis Alvarez
  • 67% of a surveyed 10 618 participants would definitely or probably take a Covid-19 vaccine, if it was available.
  • 69% of black African adults would definitely or probably take the vaccine, compared with 55% of white adults.
  • Only 10% of those who would not take it referred to conspiracy theories.

A survey by the University of Johannesburg, in partnership with the Human Sciences Research Council, has shown that two-thirds of the country's adult population will be willing to take the Covid-19 vaccine. 

The survey, done by UJ's Centre for Social Change and the HSRC's Developmental, Capable and Ethical State, used 10 618 participants and found that 67% would definitely or probably take a vaccine if it was available, while 18% of adults would definitely or probably not take a vaccine.

It was conducted between 29 December 2020 and 6 January 2021, using social media adverts to direct potential participants to the survey.

67% of SA adults say they would take a Covid-19 va
67% of SA adults say they would take a Covid-19 vaccine if it was available
Supplied UJ

"Findings were weighted by race, education and age, and are broadly representative of the population at large. The questionnaire was available in the country's six most widely spoken languages," said UJ in a statement. 

The most common reason among the 67% for accepting the vaccine was to protect themselves, while those who would not take the vaccine, and those who did not know if they would or not, cited worries about the effectiveness of it and the side-effects.  

Only 10% of those who would not take it referred to conspiracy theories.

Other key findings include:
  • 69% of black African adults would definitely or probably take the vaccine, compared with 55% of white adults.
  • 72% of adults with less than matric level education would definitely or probably take the vaccine, while 59% of adults with a tertiary education would take it.

The survey also looked at people's acceptance of the vaccine in terms of their voting intention.

"In terms of voting intention, acceptance was as follows: ANC: 78%, DA: 65%, EFF: 62%, other parties: 67%. Among those who did not intend to vote, acceptance was much lower, only 48%."

Participants were also questioned on whether they thought President Cyril Ramaphosa was doing a "good or very good job" in dealing with the outbreak.

ALSO READ | Have the vaccines arrived? Rare cargo flight from Mumbai has planespotters abuzz

Seventy-three percent of those who thought he was doing a good job would accept the vaccine, while 36% of those who thought that he was doing a "bad or very bad job" would take it. 

"Our analysis shows that vaccine hesitancy comes down to a range of legitimate concerns about a vaccine developed and rolled out in record time, as well as some distrust in the government and corporations.

"We need a vaccine literacy campaign that provides factual information that will sway the waverers," said Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller from the HSRC.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hsrcujpoliticscoronavirus
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
41% - 2090 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 996 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
39% - 1985 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.06
(+0.92)
ZAR/GBP
20.70
(+0.56)
ZAR/EUR
18.33
(+0.80)
ZAR/AUD
11.68
(+0.56)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.87)
Gold
1851.58
(-0.20)
Silver
25.42
(+0.41)
Platinum
1100.51
(+0.69)
Brent Crude
55.72
(+0.78)
Palladium
2323.00
(+0.06)
All Share
63923.63
(-0.99)
Top 40
58720.55
(-1.16)
Financial 15
11739.17
(+1.64)
Industrial 25
86905.72
(-2.21)
Resource 10
61913.62
(-0.55)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo