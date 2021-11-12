1h ago

add bookmark

688 girls as young as 9 and 10 gave birth in 2020 - Stats SA

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hundreds of little girls gave birth in 2020.
Hundreds of little girls gave birth in 2020.
iStock
  • A total of 34 587 teenagers gave birth in 2020.
  • Of those, 688 were aged 9 and 10.
  • According to Stats SA, 1 003 307 births were registered in South Africa in 2020.

More than 600 girls aged 9 and 10 gave birth in South Africa in 2020.

According to Statistics South Africa, 899 303 babies were born in 2020, and of those 34 587 were born to girls aged 17 and younger.

"Of the 34 587 births from teen mothers, 16 042 were aged 17, while 688 were [9 and] 10 years young. Early pregnancy and motherhood in South Africa create a greater risk in terms of maternal complications, resulting in low survival rates of babies, and forces many girls to prematurely take on an adult role which they are not emotionally or physically prepared for," said Stats SA.

Statistics for the recorded live births in 2020 were released on Thursday, showing that 1 003 307 births were registered in South Africa.

READ | 'A dark and brutal Women's Month': Govt condemns recent femicide cases

"Of these, 899 303 (89.6%) were births that occurred and were registered in 2020 (current birth registrations), while 104 004 (10.4%) were births that occurred in previous years but were registered in 2020," said Stats SA.

KwaZulu-Natal continued to perform poorly in terms of registering births within the stipulated 30-day period. Only 64% of births were registered within 30 days.

Stats SA said information about the fathers remained the biggest challenge.

"In 2020, no reliable information on fathers could be provided due to a high proportion of births (more than 60%) being registered without details of fathers.

"Section 10 of the Births and Deaths [Registration Act] prohibits unmarried fathers to have (sic) their information on the birth certificate of a child, which contributes to the high number of births with no information on fathers," said Stats SA.

"This is expected to change in the coming years as in September 2021, the Constitutional Court ruled that this section of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act is unconstitutional. This means unmarried fathers can now have their information registered in the birth certificate of their children at the Department of Home Affairs," Stats SA added.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stats sahealth
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think the ANC will go below 50% in the 2024 election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they won't be able to recover
85% - 14662 votes
No, they will be able to regain support
15% - 2616 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.27
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.44
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.48
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.14
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,854.68
-0.4%
Silver
25.04
-0.8%
Palladium
2,059.00
-0.4%
Platinum
1,077.50
-1.0%
Brent Crude
82.87
+0.3%
Top 40
63,092
+1.1%
All Share
69,752
+0.9%
Resource 10
64,283
-1.3%
Industrial 25
92,697
+3.4%
Financial 15
14,019
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo