69 people lost their lives on Mpumalanga's roads in February

Road accidents in Mpumalanga have claimed 69 lives in February.

Nine school pupils were among those who lost their lives.

The province is pushing for harsher punishment for reckless and negligent drivers.



Sixty-nine people died in accidents in Mpumalanga in February - most of them in multiple-vehicle crashes that resulted in several fatalities.

The latest accident happened on Sunday night when three vehicles collided on the R23 between Perdekop and Volksrust at around 23:00, claiming the lives of four people and leaving 12 people injured.

Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi, said reports were that A VW Golf was involved in a side swipe collision with a Peugeot sedan. Thereafter, a head rear collision occurred between the VW Golf and a minibus taxi that was travelling in the opposite direction, he said.

Two days earlier, on Friday, a head-on collision involving a VW Jetta and a BMW sedan on the N17 Road between Trichardt and Kinross in the Gert Sibande region claimed three lives.

Another one occurred the Monday before that, claiming the lives of six people on the N11 between Middelburg and Groblersdal, towards Loskop Dam. Mmusi said an articulated truck and a sedan collided head on, leaving six occupants of the sedan dead.

"All six occupants died on the spot. They include the driver and a toddler who was about a year old. The truck was coming from the direction of Middelburg and the sedan was coming from the opposite direction."



In another accident, nine pupils died in a fatal crash on the D267 between Dundonald and Mayflower. The pupils were returning from school at the time. The driver has been arrested.



In a recent interview with eNCA, Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison Vusi Shongwe, said there was a dark cloud over the province after the "young lives and innocent souls" who died on the roads.

Mmusi told News24 that accidents in the province occurred at an alarming rate and added that the department was looking into the conditions of the roads and what caused the accidents.

"We have a unit called safety and engineering division that looks thoroughly into the accident scenes so as to determine if [there] needs to be a new infrastructure or any upgrades to the relevant department," Mmusi said

"The law needs to impose a stiffer punishment for those who are found guilty of negligence and reckless driving as this will send a message to many other offenders that the law has become intolerant of their negligence behaviour."



According to Mmusi, most of the accidents occur on Thursday and Friday evenings. Over weekends, he said, they mainly happen at night at times when people usually leave functions.

Mmusi advised motorists to always be wary of weather conditions.

