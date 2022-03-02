1h ago

add bookmark

69 people lost their lives on Mpumalanga's roads in February

accreditation
Alfonso Nqunjana
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sixty nine people died on Mpumalanga roads in the month of February alone and most the crashes involved multiple vehicles that resulted in multiple fatalities.
Sixty nine people died on Mpumalanga roads in the month of February alone and most the crashes involved multiple vehicles that resulted in multiple fatalities.
Supplied.
  • Road accidents in Mpumalanga have claimed 69 lives in February.
  • Nine school pupils were among those who lost their lives.
  • The province is pushing for harsher punishment for reckless and negligent drivers.

Sixty-nine people died in accidents in Mpumalanga in February - most of them in multiple-vehicle crashes that resulted in several fatalities.

The latest accident happened on Sunday night when three vehicles collided on the R23 between Perdekop and Volksrust at around 23:00, claiming the lives of four people and leaving 12 people injured.

Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi, said reports were that A VW Golf was involved in a side swipe collision with a Peugeot sedan. Thereafter, a head rear collision occurred between the VW Golf and a minibus taxi that was travelling in the opposite direction, he said.

Two days earlier, on Friday, a head-on collision involving a VW Jetta and a BMW sedan on the N17 Road between Trichardt and Kinross in the Gert Sibande region claimed three lives.

Another one occurred the Monday before that, claiming the lives of six people on the N11 between Middelburg and Groblersdal, towards Loskop Dam. Mmusi said an articulated truck and a sedan collided head on, leaving six occupants of the sedan dead.

"All six occupants died on the spot. They include the driver and a toddler who was about a year old. The truck was coming from the direction of Middelburg and the sedan was coming from the opposite direction."

In another accident, nine pupils died in a fatal crash on the D267 between Dundonald and Mayflower. The pupils were returning from school at the time. The driver has been arrested.

READ | 8 pupils killed, 10 others injured after minibus overturns in Mpumalanga

In a recent interview with eNCA, Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison Vusi Shongwe, said there was a dark cloud over the province after the "young lives and innocent souls" who died on the roads.

Mmusi told News24 that accidents in the province occurred at an alarming rate and added that the department was looking into the conditions of the roads and what caused the accidents.

"We have a unit called safety and engineering division that looks thoroughly into the accident scenes so as to determine if [there] needs to be a new infrastructure or any upgrades to the relevant department," Mmusi said

"The law needs to impose a stiffer punishment for those who are found guilty of negligence and reckless driving as this will send a message to many other offenders that the law has become intolerant of their negligence behaviour." 

According to Mmusi, most of the accidents occur on Thursday and Friday evenings. Over weekends, he said, they mainly happen at night at times when people usually leave functions.

Mmusi advised motorists to always be wary of weather conditions.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangaaccidents
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
38% - 2911 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
62% - 4741 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.49
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.64
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.19
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.26
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,926.35
-1.0%
Silver
25.07
-1.2%
Palladium
2,599.50
+0.4%
Platinum
1,060.00
+0.3%
Brent Crude
104.97
+6.7%
Top 40
71,162
+0.8%
All Share
77,620
+0.7%
Resource 10
88,480
+1.8%
Industrial 25
86,094
+0.3%
Financial 15
16,034
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo