7 000 people, 70 bucket toilets: Diepkloof hostel residents demand more than promises after protest

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • Diepkloof hostel dwellers have lambasted the government for ignoring them.
  • The area doesn't have electricity or dignified ablutions.
  • Over 7 000 residents rely on illegal electricity and share 70 bucket toilets.

Almost 30 years since the dawn of democracy, Diepkloof hostel still doesn't have electricity or dignified ablution facilities. 

“Since this government took over, they have been ignoring us," hostel community leader Sibongiseni Khoza said, lambasting City of Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda during his visit to the hostel.

Gwamanda's visit came after the hostel dwellers staged service delivery protests earlier this week, voicing frustrations over the government’s failure to provide them with water and electricity.

Residents use illegal electricity, communal taps and bucket toilets that are not collected at times, Khoza said.

“We don't want the bucket toilets. We want flushing toilets. Someone is benefitting from the bucket system project. One can imagine how much the contractor makes from the municipality by emptying bucket toilets," he charged.

“We have bucket toilets because corrupt politicians and contractors make millions monthly. The [buckets] must be removed and replaced with flushing toilets. These bucket toilets make us sick and take away our dignity.”

Khoza said the City had allocated funds annually to refurbish their hostel, but this had yet to happen.

Khoza said:

We want new houses. We are not here for dialogues but to know when development starts. We are tired of promises. Since this government took over, they have been ignoring us. [They] can’t say they didn't know that Diepkloof hostel existed.

“New informal settlements are being developed ahead of us. This government is led by black people who claim not to know about our problems. Our leaders should have been here long before we took to the streets.”

Khoza claimed that structures were built some years ago but were not occupied because they had been waiting for an official handover.

“We want RDP houses. We have been registering for houses since the dawn of democracy. The government must build RDP houses here and demolish the old and dangerous structures we occupy.

“I came here in 2003 and found these bucket toilets here. Other areas are being improved while this hostel is left behind. We want proper electricity and to stop using illegal electricity. We are being judged because we live in a hostel,” Khoza said.

“People always judge us. They claim we want things for free. Many in the country are battling to pay their monthly rates and taxes, and they are not belittled. Those who criticise us must come and see our living conditions before they talk. More than 7 000 people reside here, and there are 70 bucket toilets. Government must build dignified housing to accommodate us.”

Gwamanda promised residents that electrification and erection of extra mobile toilets in the hostel would begin.

He said the living conditions in the hostel saddened him.

“I am disheartened by the conditions our people are subjected to. The structures are caving in ... I have realised that even the basic services they are entitled to are non-existent.

“It’s unfortunate that my visit comes because of demonstrations as that was the only process our people understand to get things done. We are here to respond to their needs. We have engaged with the hostel leadership to agree on the first phase of our response and focus on their most important aspects of daily lived experiences,” Gwamanda said.


