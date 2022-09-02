20m ago

7 arrested for allegedly committing violence after Cape Town officials impound 36 amaphela vehicles

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
The city of Cape Town impounded 36 vehicles belonging to illegal taxi operators known as amaphela.
Bertram Malgas
  • Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith says City of Cape Town law enforcement were on high alert on Friday after amaphela taxi drivers committed violence and unrest.
  • The action emanates from the city's operation in which it impounded 36 of their vehicles.
  • Several public facilities, including clinics and libraries, were closed.

Seven people were arrested in Cape Town for allegedly committing violence.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said the suspects were arrested at different locations in the city amid violence on Friday. 

Smith said law enforcement in the City of Cape Town had responded to violence and "unrest", allegedly committed by illegal taxi drivers known as amaphela.

The violence comes after 43 vehicles, of which 36 were amaphela vehicles, were impounded. The other seven vehicles were minibuses.

Smith said Nyanga Library and the Crossroads 1, Weltevreden Valley, Mzamomhle, and Phumlani clinics were forced to shut. Health workers were redeployed to other facilities, and clients were redirected to neighbouring clinics. 

He said several community halls, including Crossroads and Browns Farm Hall were also closed.

"In addition, a Golden Arrow bus and a South African Police Service vehicle were torched, as well as an unknown vehicle in Eisleben Road. Initial information indicates that a city vehicle was hijacked, but this information is being followed up," said Smith.

He added that law enforcement was deployed at several municipal facilities in response to threats. 

The MMC condemned the violence, saying the city was responsible for ensuring that laws were adhered to.


"There is no need for the violence that follows our enforcement operations as that is what we have been mandated to do and what the public expects.

"The city is obligated to enforce the law equally and cannot choose which laws should be upheld. Enforcement takes place throughout the city, and the law has to be applied equally to all," he said.

