7 bodies retrieved from mine in Primrose, say Gauteng police

Seven bodies were retrieved from a mine in Homestead, Primrose, Johannesburg, on Saturday, Gauteng police said on Sunday.

On 17 March, police opened an inquest docket following the discovery of eight bodies in the mine.

"On 17 March 2022, the police were informed of alleged illegal miners who were trapped in the mine hole.

"Eight unidentified bodies were retrieved while it is suspected that there may still be more bodies trapped in the mine hole," Colonel Dimakatso Sello said.

This brings the total number of bodies retrieved from the mine to 15.