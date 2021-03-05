31m ago

add bookmark

7 crocodiles euthanised as authorities ramp up efforts to capture those on the loose in Cape Town

Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Authorities set traps of the crocodiles.
Authorities set traps of the crocodiles.
Western Cape government
  • According to CapeNature a further seven crocodiles had to be euthanised last night, while six more were spotted but have not been recaptured yet.
  • CapeNature and the search party partners were left with no choice, but to euthanise seven of the crocodiles spotted.
  • CapeNature says the overgrown river and dense vegetation on the riverbanks also make it very difficult to recapture the crocodiles.

The search for an unknown number of Nile crocodiles that managed to escape from a breeding facility in Bonnivale has now forced the search party to euthanise the escaped crocodiles.

According to CapeNature, a further seven crocodiles had to be euthanised last night, and six more were spotted but could not be recaptured.

Police have provided four boats and eight police divers to assist in the nocturnal patrols searching for the escaped animals.

Although several trap cages with bait were put out in a first attempt to recapture the animals, this method proved to be less effective since the escaped animals have access to an abundance of food in the river.

CapeNature says the overgrown river and dense vegetation on the riverbanks also make it very difficult to recapture these crocodiles.

READ | Hunt for crocodiles continue in W Cape as conservationists join search party

Being nocturnal animals, the best time to search for them is at night, which brings its own challenges in terms of visibility.

CapeNature and the search party partners say they were left with no choice, but to euthanise seven of the crocodiles spotted.

Although crocodiles are indigenous to South Africa, they are not part of the natural fauna of the Western Cape.

CapeNature CEO Razeena Omar said: "CapeNature regards the safety of the surrounding community first and foremost, which further accentuates the urgency of the recapturing of these wild animals. The situation remains fluid and the recapturing techniques have to be effective in the best interest of public safety."

She said she was saddened by the extreme measures the operation now requires.

READ ALSO | Oh croc! Frantic search on to recapture crocodiles that escaped from Western Cape farm

"The onus remains on wildlife owners to strictly adhere to permit regulations. A thorough investigation will be led by CapeNature to ascertain whether there was a breach in complying to the regulations which could have resulted in the escape of these young crocodiles."

The area approximately 5km upstream towards Robertson, and 5km downstream towards Swellendam, remains the key area for surveillance and capture. The public has been urged to stay clear of this part of the river.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
capenaturecape townwestern capeanimal
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 3949 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2699 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 3807 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.42
(-0.95)
ZAR/GBP
21.29
(-0.30)
ZAR/EUR
18.37
(-0.42)
ZAR/AUD
11.81
(-0.19)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.63)
Gold
1696.04
(+0.13)
Silver
24.95
(-1.22)
Platinum
1118.88
(+0.17)
Brent Crude
67.21
(+4.17)
Palladium
2333.00
(+0.82)
All Share
68387.10
(+0.95)
Top 40
62863.89
(+0.99)
Financial 15
12771.19
(+0.76)
Industrial 25
87813.13
(-0.09)
Resource 10
70881.97
(+2.48)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

03 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar 2021

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo