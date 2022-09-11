21m ago

7 EMPD officers behind bars after arrest for murder

Cebelihle Mthethwa
EMPD officers.
Peter Mogaki, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file
  • Seven Ekurhuleni EMPD officers have been arrested for murder and defeating the ends of justice.
  • The officers allegedly assaulted four men, leaving one dead and another injured.
  • The reason for the EMPD visit to the Langaville shack has not yet been disclosed. 

Seven Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Policing Department (EMPD) officers are expected to appear in the Tsakane Magistrate's Court on Monday, on a charge of murder, attempted murder, and defeating the ends of justice.

The five constables and two inspectors were arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) on Saturday in connection with a shooting incident at a shack in Langaville, Extension 6, which left one man dead, and another man shot and wounded on Thursday.

IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping said that the arrest comes after the officers went into the shack where they found four men, two of whom were asleep. 

Suping said:

As the officers entered the shack, two of the occupants in the shack ran outside. Two police officers gave chase leaving the other officers with the other two males inside the shack.

The two men inside the shack were allegedly assaulted by the officers, whereafter they heard gunshots and one of their friends screaming for help. 

Suping said the officers left the scene and the men went outside to check on their friends, where they found one lying on the ground with two gunshot wounds to the right leg and the other man missing. 

The injured man was rushed to hospital for medical treatment but en route they encountered the same officers.

"They met up with the same police officers, stopped and confronted them about the whereabouts of their friend who was still missing. The police allegedly told them that they don't [sic] know because he ran away."

From the hospital the group went to the Tsakane Police Station to open a case of attempted murder against the police officers; where they received a call that the body of their missing friend had been found behind a shack in Langaville.

"The deceased's body was transported to Springs Pathology Services and a post-mortem was conducted yesterday morning," said Suping.

The officers are facing a charge of murder, attempted murder, and defeating the ends of justice.


