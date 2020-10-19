15m ago

7 killed, 6 seriously injured, including an infant, in Western Cape crash

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Seven people died and six others were seriously injured when an apparent tyre burst caused a car to crash head-on into a bakkie on the N2 between Stormsvlei and Riviersonderend on Sunday.

According to Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works, a Toyota Camry's tyre burst causing it to  crash into an Isuzu bakkie.

Department spokesperson Jandré Bakker said that two men, three women and an infant were seriously injured.

They were transported to a Swellendam hospital for medical treatment.

Police spokesperson Colonel André Traut said Riviersonderend police registered a culpable homicide docket.

