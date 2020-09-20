1h ago

7 killed in horror crash in Polokwane

Jenni Evans
The remains of one of the vehicles in the head-on crash.
ER24
  • Seven people were killed in a head-on collision outside Polokwane.
  • Three people in each of the two BMWs were already dead when paramedics arrived.
  • A woman who had been treated at the scene, died later. 

A horror scene awaited paramedics called to a head-on collision between two BMWs outside Polokwane early on Sunday. 

ER24 said paramedics and provincial rescue services found six people - three in each car - had died when they arrived at around 05:50. 

"Many were still entrapped and were extricated by provincial rescue services," said ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell. 

A woman, believed to be in her early thirties, was treated and transported by a private service to Seshego District Hospital, where she died of her injuries.

To other people - a man in his late twenties and a woman believed to be in her early thirties - were critically injured.

Both were transported to Polokwane Hospital for treatment.

The police and traffic department are investigating the accident. 

