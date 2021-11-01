47m ago

add bookmark

7 killed in horror head-on collision in Limpopo

accreditation
Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Seven have died in an accident.
Seven have died in an accident.
iStock

Seven people were killed in a head-on collision outside Mokopane in Limpopo on Monday. 

According to the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety, a VW kombi and a Hyundai collided on the N1 south near Oorlogfontein. 

The department said one of the drivers was suspected to have lost control of the vehicle and drove into oncoming traffic, crashing into the other. 

Six passengers were in the Hyundai sedan vehicle while the Kombi driver was alone. 

Community Safety MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has sent condolences to the families of the people who died in the crash. 

According to the department, the death toll on the provincial roads since Friday was now sitting at 15. 

Motorists have been advised to drive with caution and reduce speed.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopoaccidentstraffic
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Today is the 2021 Municipal Elections. Are you voting?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
69% - 1445 votes
No
31% - 650 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.39
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
21.05
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.84
-1.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
-1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.1%
Gold
1,793.76
+0.6%
Silver
24.02
+0.6%
Palladium
2,058.06
+2.6%
Platinum
1,067.25
+4.3%
Brent Crude
83.72
+0.1%
Top 40
60,808
0.0%
All Share
67,465
0.0%
Resource 10
62,990
0.0%
Industrial 25
87,490
0.0%
Financial 15
13,956
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21301.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo