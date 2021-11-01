7 killed in horror head-on collision in Limpopo

Seven people were killed in a head-on collision outside Mokopane in Limpopo on Monday.

According to the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety, a VW kombi and a Hyundai collided on the N1 south near Oorlogfontein.

The department said one of the drivers was suspected to have lost control of the vehicle and drove into oncoming traffic, crashing into the other.

Six passengers were in the Hyundai sedan vehicle while the Kombi driver was alone.

Community Safety MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has sent condolences to the families of the people who died in the crash.

According to the department, the death toll on the provincial roads since Friday was now sitting at 15.

Motorists have been advised to drive with caution and reduce speed.