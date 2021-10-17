7 killed in Mpumalanga collision between taxi and truck

Seven men died on Sunday after a minibus taxi they were traveling in collided head-on with a truck between Bethal and Kriel in Mpumalanga.

ER24 paramedics said they arrived at the scene along the R545 at 02:58 and found the truck and taxi on the side of the road.

"Five deceased could initially be seen entrapped in the wreck of the taxi. Once the fire department begun the process of extraction, a further two bodies were found. None of those found showed any signs of life and were declared dead on arrival."

Supplied ER24

The truck driver was unharmed in the incident.

The deceased are aged between 25 and 35.

