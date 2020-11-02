12m ago

add bookmark

7 killed, two injured, in shooting in Cape Town

Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)
  • Three women and four men were shot dead in Gugulethu on Monday.
  • Two other people survived the shooting.
  • Police were on the scene searching for clues.

Three women and four men were shot dead in Gugulethu, Cape Town, on Monday afternoon. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the shooting was in NY78, in the suburb situated near the Cape Town International Airport. 

Two other people were injured and taken for medical treatment. 

Potelwa said Western Cape Organised Crime Unit detectives were at the scene, with crime scene experts searching for clues.

READ: 7 killed in two shooting incidents in Philippi, Cape Town

The people killed were between the ages of 30 and 40. 

"Details from the scene are still sketchy," said Potelwa.

The motive for the shooting is not yet clear.

The incident follows a number of mass shootings in Cape Town suburbs in the past weeks. 

In September, six people were killed and four injured in a shooting in Solomon Tshuku Street, Khayelitsha. 

In October, five people were shot in Joe Slovo and, in July, seven people were killed in Philippi.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Two children among 7 wounded in gang-related shooting in Philippi
Police officer stationed in Khayelitsha shot and killed in his car
Security officer shot dead while escorting a delivery truck in Cape Town
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Until the matric exams are over, my family is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Self-isolating to ensure we don't miss any exams
14% - 417 votes
Following Covid-19 safety protocols, but still going out like normal
54% - 1637 votes
Business as usual, we're not worried about the virus
32% - 964 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.23
(+0.20)
ZAR/GBP
20.94
(+0.40)
ZAR/EUR
18.88
(+0.33)
ZAR/AUD
11.43
(-0.26)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.47)
Gold
1893.48
(+0.89)
Silver
24.03
(+2.66)
Platinum
856.00
(+2.32)
Brent Crude
37.15
(0.00)
Palladium
2219.49
(+0.25)
All Share
52618.04
(+1.81)
Top 40
48392.97
(+1.94)
Financial 15
9597.63
(+1.46)
Industrial 25
74209.30
(+1.05)
Resource 10
48893.98
(+3.33)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo