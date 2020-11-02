7 killed, two injured, in shooting in Cape Town

Three women and four men were shot dead in Gugulethu on Monday.

Two other people survived the shooting.

Police were on the scene searching for clues.

Three women and four men were shot dead in Gugulethu, Cape Town, on Monday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the shooting was in NY78, in the suburb situated near the Cape Town International Airport.

Two other people were injured and taken for medical treatment.

Potelwa said Western Cape Organised Crime Unit detectives were at the scene, with crime scene experts searching for clues.

The people killed were between the ages of 30 and 40.

"Details from the scene are still sketchy," said Potelwa.

The motive for the shooting is not yet clear.

The incident follows a number of mass shootings in Cape Town suburbs in the past weeks.

In September, six people were killed and four injured in a shooting in Solomon Tshuku Street, Khayelitsha.

In October, five people were shot in Joe Slovo and, in July, seven people were killed in Philippi.