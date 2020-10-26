21m ago

7 people killed, 13 injured in horror taxi crash in Cape Town

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Seven people died and 13 others were injured in a horror crash between a taxi and sedan in Cape Town.
Seven people died and 13 others were injured in a horror crash between a taxi and sedan in Cape Town.
PHOTO: File, Getty Images
  • A crash between a taxi and a sedan in Melkbosstrand led to the death of seven people.
  • It is believed that the taxi had a burst tyre.
  • The driver of the taxi was injured, but the driver of the sedan died.

Seven people have died and 13 others have been injured in a horror crash between a Toyota Quantum minibus taxi and a sedan in Melkbosstrand Road, between the N7 and Mamre Road exit in Cape Town.

According to City of Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout, the head-on collision happened at around 07:55 on Monday.

"When the police arrived on the scene, medical and fire rescue [officials were] already on the scene assisting the injured," police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said.

Van Wyk added that paramedics declared seven people dead and that another 13 people were taken to various hospitals in the metro.

Tyre burst

It's alleged that the taxi was driving from the direction of Du Noon and was transporting passengers to Melkbosstrand. In Melkbosstrand Road, the tyre of the taxi apparently burst and the vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle.

"The driver of the other vehicle was declared dead on the scene and the jaws of life [were used to remove his body from the wreckage]," added Van Wyk.

The driver of the taxi was seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Bezuidenhout said that Melkbosstrand Road was closed in both directions, between the N7 and Mamre Road exit.

A culpable homicide case was registered for investigation.

"The bodies of the deceased must still be identified," said Van Wyk.

