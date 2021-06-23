1h ago

7 people killed in Gugulethu shooting

Jenni Evans
  • Seven people died after a shooting in Gugulethu, Cape Town. 
  • The shooting happened at a traditional ceremony. 
  • The police intend to work through the night to apprehend the shooters. 

Seven people died after a shooting at a traditional ceremony in Gugulethu, Cape Town, on Wednesday afternoon. 

The police said five people were killed at the scene, while two died later in hospital. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said they did not know yet what sparked the shooting in NY 79.

"Reports indicate that the victims were attending a traditional ceremony," added Potelwa.

READ | Two killed during attempted robbery in parking area of Cape Town clinic

The as-yet-unidentified shooters fled in a vehicle after the incident. 

Five people died at the scene, and two other people were rushed to a medical facility but did not survive their injuries.

The ceremony is understood to have been a thanksgiving. 

Western Cape police instituted a 72-hour activation plan which mobilises officers and different policing divisions to track down the perpetrators. 

"Organised crime detectives are probing the seven murders," said Potelwa. 

Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said five of the seven men were shot in the head.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the police anonymously on 08600 10111. 

The identities and ages of those killed will be released when their next-of-kin has been informed.

READ | Cape Town police probe killing of 11 people in Khayelitsha

Acting Western Cape police commissioner Major-General Thembisile Patekile said teams were already pursuing leads.

"The teams will work through the night conducting tracing operations," he added. 

On Tuesday, two people were killed when they tried to rob a tarring contractor at Gugulethu Clinic. 

