1h ago

add bookmark

709 Gauteng public healthcare workers test positive for Covid-19, health dept reveals

Canny Maphanga
A nurse pushes a patient into surgery.
A nurse pushes a patient into surgery.
Getty Images
  • As of Friday, 709 public healthcare workers had tested positive for Covid-19 in Gauteng.
  • In the private sector, 905 healthcare workers had tested positive.
  • On Monday, the province had recorded 36 895 confirmed cases.

As of Friday, 26 June, the cumulative number of healthcare workers in the Gauteng public health system that have tested positive for Covid-19 is 709, the health department revealed.

Statistics seen by News24 show that this is an increase of more than 50 from the previous day, which was 650 healthcare workers in the public sector.

In the private sector, 905 healthcare workers had tested positive for Covid-19 as of Friday, 26 June. This was an increase of eight from the previous day.

On Monday, the province had recorded 36 895 cases, with 9 738 recoveries and 174 deaths.

READ: The surge was expected - Gauteng health MEC as positive cases rise to 26 156

In addition, the Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize warned on Sunday night that, within the coming days, Gauteng "will emerge with the highest Covid-19 numbers".

"Factors contributing to this trend are inward migration, the largest population (especially in metros like Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane), increased congregating, which spurs cluster outbreaks, and the level to which people are able to adapt to new behaviours, such as social distancing and the wearing of masks," he said.

On Monday, the City of Johannesburg recorded the highest number, with 18 006 cases and 5 458 recoveries, followed by Ekurhuleni with 7 810 cases and 2 151 recoveries, and Tshwane with 5 769 cases and 1 314 recoveries.

In addition, Sedibeng recorded 1 333 cases with 135 recoveries, while West Rand recorded 2 375 cases with 680 recoveries.

A total of 1 602 cases are still unallocated.

Spike is worrying - Nehawu

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) said the spike in cases in Gauteng was worrying.

"The fact that there were 14 388 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Gauteng in 11 days, between 11 and 22 June, points to a worrying trend," Gauteng provincial secretary Tshepo Mokheranyana told News24.

The union has further expressed concern over the number of healthcare workers contracting Covid-19 in the province.

"[This] is equally worrying as these workers also require psycho-social support. There are too many instances where workers are forced to engage in an unnecessary debate on whether it is appropriate for contacts to continue reporting for duty or to isolate at home," he added.

As a result, the union has called on the department to intensify Covid-19 training of healthcare workers, and to ensure that workers are knowledgeable about Covid-19 and the World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols.

"There must be strict adherence to WHO protocols, Department of Public Service Administration and Department of Employment and Labour directives relating to the management of Covid-19 cases and contacts in the workplace.

"We should strive to avoid a surge in Covid-19 cases by getting all stakeholders to work together," he concluded.

Related Links
Western Cape concerned about its healthcare workers
Eastern Cape motorbikes designed to bring healthcare closer to people, says Ministry of Health
Stop mass Covid-19 testing now - irate scientists to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
Read more on:
nehawujohannesburgcoronavirushealth
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Jake White has embarked on the biggest modern-era South African spending splurge as he seeks to make the Bulls a powerhouse again. Will he succeed?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No doubt! Jake has a track record of success
43% - 1085 votes
I have my reservations
22% - 543 votes
Jake will pack up and leave sooner, rather than later
35% - 887 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.33
(-0.23)
ZAR/GBP
21.29
(+0.23)
ZAR/EUR
19.45
(-0.27)
ZAR/AUD
11.87
(-0.11)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.29)
Gold
1767.30
(-0.08)
Silver
17.83
(+0.16)
Platinum
812.00
(+1.43)
Brent Crude
40.50
(0.00)
Palladium
1910.00
(+2.53)
All Share
54141.50
(+0.92)
Top 40
49920.09
(+0.89)
Financial 15
10106.37
(+1.51)
Industrial 25
75144.66
(+0.46)
Resource 10
50813.08
(+1.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals...

7h ago

WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals during lockdown
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in...

26 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in her free time
FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery

24 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20178.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo