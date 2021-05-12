1h ago

add bookmark

71% of South Africans are willing to take the Covid-19 vaccine - study

Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Covid-19 vaccine being administered.
Covid-19 vaccine being administered.
PHOTO: Deaan Vivier, Gallo Images/Beeld
  • 71% of South Africans are willing to take the Covid-19 vaccine.
  • Afrikaans speakers are more vaccine hesitant than other language groups.
  • Young people are more likely to be vaccine hesitant than older people.

The rate of vaccine hesitancy is low in South Africa, with 71% of people willing to take the Covid-19 jab.

The recent National Income Dynamics Study (NIDS)–Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (CRAM) Wave 4 study has found that over 71% of South Africans would take the Covid-19 vaccine, if it were available. Mass vaccination for Covid-19 is only expected to start in the country on 17 May.

Researchers collected the NIDS-CRAM Wave 4 data between 2 February and 10 March 2021. There were 5 629 successful Wave 4 interviews.

According to the research, local vaccine acceptance is higher than recent estimates from the United States and France, but lower than China, Brazil and the United Kingdom compared to other countries.

The research found:

The youth and those with only a primary school education were more likely to be vaccine hesitant.

People over 60 and those who have chronic conditions like HIV/Aids, TB, lung conditions, heart conditions or diabetes were less likely to be vaccine hesitant.

"Worryingly, those that are obese or experience hypertension were not more likely to accept a vaccine," the researchers said.

Distrust, concern about side effects

Young people, aged between 18-25, were much more likely to be vaccine hesitant than older adults.

"Specifically, just 63% of youth are willing to take a Covid-19 vaccine, as opposed to 72%–73% of individuals aged 35–59 years and those older than 60 years. Those most at risk of Covid-19 (those with chronic conditions and the elderly) were more willing than the general population to accept a vaccine."

Some of the reasons that participants gave for their vaccine hesitancy included not believing that it was effective, worrying about the side effects, or not trusting vaccines in general.

Researchers said: 

Only 8% of those exhibiting vaccine hesitancy attributed their hesitancy to a low perceived risk of getting Covid-19. People who trust social media as an information source were significantly more likely to exhibit vaccine hesitancy.

When it comes to home language, the most vaccine hesitant people are Afrikaans speakers.

Forty-two percent of Afrikaans home language speakers are more likely to be vaccine-hesitant. This is much higher than the national average of 29% and significantly higher than seven of the 11 language groups.

The researchers found the lowest hesitancy rate among Tshivenda (18%), isiNdebele (19%) and isiXhosa, isiZulu and Sepedi respondents (all 25%).

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south africalockdowncoronavirushealth
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 5632 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
45% - 5160 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 594 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.02
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.80
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.00
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.93
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,834.87
-0.1%
Silver
27.42
-0.7%
Palladium
2,945.87
+0.2%
Platinum
1,239.50
-0.0%
Brent Crude
68.55
+0.3%
Top 40
61,910
+1.0%
All Share
67,769
+0.8%
Resource 10
71,269
+0.9%
Industrial 25
85,462
+1.5%
Financial 15
12,550
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo